‘Millionaire’s factory’ CFO Alex Harvey buys doer-upper in Kirribilli for $18.7 million

Rothesay thriller deepens

Bellevue Hill native Andrew Gray, who runs personal fairness outfit Potentia Capital with former MYOB boss Tim Reed, and his spouse Emma have purchased the Mosman house of former Perpetual boss Geoff Lloyd for $17 million.

The Federation mansion, Cambria, on Balmoral slopes was purchased by Geoff Lloyd in 2015 for $7.8 million, and resold lately for $17 million.

It is an intriguing buy not solely as a result of eastern suburbs locals were once unheard-of buyers over the Harbour Bridge, however as a result of it has once more sparked discuss the Grays have quietly offered their Victorian Italianate mansion, Rothesay.

When rumours sprung final yr that the grand 2000 sq. metre property in Bellevue Hill had offered for $25 million, Title Deeds ignored it as a result of it was resolutely dominated out by Gray, and sources have since instructed you’d should fork out greater than $35 million for it in any case.