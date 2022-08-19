‘Millionaire’s factory’ CFO Alex Harvey buys doer-upper in Kirribilli for $18.7 million
Rothesay thriller deepens
Bellevue Hill native Andrew Gray, who runs personal fairness outfit Potentia Capital with former MYOB boss Tim Reed, and his spouse Emma have purchased the Mosman house of former Perpetual boss Geoff Lloyd for $17 million.
It is an intriguing buy not solely as a result of eastern suburbs locals were once unheard-of buyers over the Harbour Bridge, however as a result of it has once more sparked discuss the Grays have quietly offered their Victorian Italianate mansion, Rothesay.
When rumours sprung final yr that the grand 2000 sq. metre property in Bellevue Hill had offered for $25 million, Title Deeds ignored it as a result of it was resolutely dominated out by Gray, and sources have since instructed you’d should fork out greater than $35 million for it in any case.
Gray has once more denied he has offered Highland Double Bay’s Bill Malouf (who was displaying it final yr) mentioned he had “absolutely no comment to make” and different brokers have been instructed it’s not on the market.
Meanwhile, Lloyd is staying in Mosman. He and his spouse Carly have purchased up to date digs overlooking Mosman Bay for $14.25 million by way of Atlas’s Michael Coombs.
Lloyd’s new house, offered by Coombs on behalf of little-known Shao Ying Zhang from China, scored a formidable bounce in worth within the post-pandemic increase. It final traded two years in the past for $11.75 million.
And former Olympic sprinter Matt Shirvington and his creator spouse Jessica slipped their Federation house in Mosman onto the market this week with Coombs advising consumers of $14 million expectations.
The six-bedroom home with tennis courtroom and swimming pool up the highway from Sirius Cove Beach final traded in 2017 for $7 million.
Set on 1300 sq. metres, it was beforehand owned by retired petroleum guide and WorleyParsons govt Emil Finn and his spouse Genevieve, who purchased it 1980 for $322,000.