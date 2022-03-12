Millions in Stimulus Aid, and Clashing Over How to Spend It

Dutchess County residents had been equally agitated, if much less rowdy, at their June 14 assembly in regards to the stadium. Guidance on utilizing the funds issued by the Treasury Department specifically cited stadiums as “generally not reasonably proportional to addressing the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.”

So why, these in attendance requested, was this occurring?

Marc Molinaro, the county govt, defended the spending, saying Dutchess County had recognized $33 million in misplaced income because of the pandemic and that, in accordance with the Biden administration’s steering, stimulus funds may certainly go towards investing in issues just like the stadium.

“It’s basically any structure, facility, thing you own as a government, you can invest these dollars in with broad latitude,” Mr. Molinaro mentioned.

In a current interview, Mr. Molinaro mentioned that as a result of the funds had been one-time cash, the county wanted to watch out to not create bills that would not be paid for as soon as the federal funds ran out.

He added that investing within the stadium would produce an ongoing income stream for Dutchess County — cash that he mentioned would enable the federal government to pay for the forms of applications that Democrats wished.

The funding, he mentioned, “allows us to create 25 years of revenue that we can invest in the expansion of mental health services, homelessness and substance abuse.”

That clarification has not mollified everybody.

“I was just devastated that we spent the money that way,” Ms. Kearney, the Democratic legislator, mentioned in an interview. “It was such a betrayal of our community. So grossly inappropriate and grossly tone deaf to the needs of the people in Dutchess who have suffered.”