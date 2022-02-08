Millions of new vaccine doses arrive in Australia

Australians will quickly have entry to a fourth Covid vaccine after thousands and thousands of doses touched down in Sydney in a single day.

Millions of Novavax vaccinations have arrived in Australia giving the nation a brand new weapon in opposition to Covid.

The cargo touched down at Sydney Airport on Monday evening from Singapore as a part of 51 million doses Australia has ordered.

The vaccine will probably be out there from February 21 at GPs, pharmacies and state hubs throughout the nation.

The doses should endure batch testing by the Therapeutic Goods Administration earlier than being given the ultimate inexperienced mild.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt stated he hopes the model’s availability will attraction to those that had been beforehand vaccine hesitant.

“Obviously we have a first dose national vaccination rate of 95.2 per cent, and we know some people have waited for Novavax,” he stated.

“Hopefully this will encourage those people in that less than five per cent to come forward and be vaccinated.”

Novavax would be the first conventional protein-based vaccine to be made out there in Australia.

Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines which provides a genetic instruction on preventing Covid to individuals’s our bodies.

Novavax is the fourth vaccine out there to Australians with thousands and thousands of AstraZeneca doses additionally used throughout the rollout.