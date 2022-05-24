Millman falls again at his graveyard slam

John Millman’s story of French Open woe has continued with the battling Queenslander failing valiantly for the sixth time to earn his first win in the principle draw at his graveyard grand slam.

Handed one other making an attempt first-round draw, Millman fought tigerishly as all the time on Tuesday however American Sebastian Korda, one other within the rising battalion of younger ATP stars, had just a bit an excessive amount of energy and high quality in a 6-1 7-5 7-6 (8-6) win.

Millman saved three match factors and was on the verge of taking the match right into a fourth set earlier than the No.27 seed lastly subdued his gallant effort after two hours and 38 minutes.

The 32-year-old Aussie stalwart has received 20 grand slam matches down the years in Melbourne, Wimbledon and New York, however Paris stays his red-dust wasteland for Millman.

Not solely has he now misplaced all six of his foremost draw matches at Roland Garros, however final yr he was additionally pressured to drag out minutes earlier than his opening spherical match with a again downside.

So touchdown a first-round match with the No.27 seed Korda all the time appeared ominous, because the 21-year outdated son of former Australian Open champ Petr Korda powered by means of to a second-round conflict with French favorite Richard Gasquet.

After their contest had been delayed in a single day due to late-evening rain, Korda shortly capitalised on his first-game break of serve from Monday, forging forward to dominate the primary set and repel some late resistance from Millman within the second.

Millman by no means lies down, although, and provided but extra trademark resilience when on the verge of defeat, bringing again just a few reminiscences of his four-hour, five-set scrap with Alexander Zverev right here in 2019.

Serving for the match at 5-3 and 30-15 up, Korda was rattled by Millman’s tenacity, made a few errors and popped a double fault.

Then on his personal serve, the Australian once more demonstrated actual guts to repel three match factors, the third with a troublesome overhead, to stage at 5-5.

An excellent backhand winner down the road impressed the person from Brisbane within the tiebreak however, holding two set factors, Millman was left to rue an extended backhand on the primary alternative as he got here ahead to cut back the deficit to 2 units to at least one.

Korda, whose 39 winners to Millman’s 18 confirmed the disparity of their firepower, wanted no second invitation, grabbing his fourth match level quickly after and forcing the Australian to volley lengthy.

It meant that qualifier Jason Kubler nonetheless remained the one Australian man to make the second spherical, with Alex de Minaur the final man who may be a part of him enjoying in a while Tuesday.