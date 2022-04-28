Millman knocked out by qualifier in Munich

John Millman has been knocked out of the ATP Munich event by a qualifier, ending the Australian males’s curiosity within the week’s clay-court fare round Europe.

If Alex de Minaur’s sensible run to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open final week had impressed his compatriots within the run-up to the French Open, it hasn’t been apparent over the previous couple of days with the Australian males all succumbing shortly in warm-up occasions in Portugal and Germany.

Millman, who’d loved an encouraging victory over the returning 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem on the way in which to the last-16 in Belgrade final week, roared again from 4-2 right down to take the opening set in opposition to Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerisamov with 4 straight video games on Wednesday.

From then on, although, the highly effective serve of the world No.150 Gerasimov – 71 locations beneath the Queenslander within the ATP rankings – stored the Belarusian properly accountable for the match, as he broke Millman 5 instances during the last two units to prevail 4-6 6-2 6-2.

It was a setback for the 32-year-old Millman, now right down to No.4 within the Australian males’s rankings, who’s been making extra headlines with a few of his off-court feedback than his tennis this previous week.

Millman had brought on a stir when tweeting his issues over Wimbledon’s resolution to ban Belarusian and Russian gamers, saying: “I feel like Ukraine would be better served if @Wimbledon donated their entire profit in support aid instead of banning the Russian and Belarusian players.”

At the Estoril Open, Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell could not get by qualifying whereas Jordan Thompson was crushed within the first spherical.