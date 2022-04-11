Min Woo Lee makes magical Masters debut

Australian golf sensation Min Woo Lee has lit up Augusta National with a record-setting Masters debut.

Lee briefly stormed to outright fourth on the leaderboard after equalling the lowest-ever entrance 9 with a staggering six-under-par 30 on the game’s most well-known course.

The 23-year-old eagled the par-5 second gap, then reeled off 4 straight birdies to surge to 2 beneath and inside seven photographs of third-round chief and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

However, Lee’s problem faltered with 4 bogeys in a row to start out the again 9 earlier than one other birdie on the sixteenth left him in a tie for 14th place at two over in a vastly spectacular maiden Masters.

“It just happened so quick,” Lee stated after signing for a two-under spherical of 70.

“Poor drive on one, made a good 10-footer for par.

“Needed to go to the bathroom. Smacked my drive. Ran to the lavatory. Got down there, and I hit an 8-iron in, which is unreal.

“Hit it just over the bunker, near those sprinklers just over the bunker, and it went to three feet.

“Then it occurred actually fast. Just good – hit actually good photographs on the entrance 9.

“I just got the news that it was equal the course record for the front nine. So pat on the back.”

The youthful brother of major-winning LPGA Tour star Minjee Lee stated he’d take huge confidence from his first go to to Augusta.

“Coming into this week I wasn’t playing that well, so this place gets you on another level just because you’re in front of millions of people and you need to play good,” Lee stated.

“There’s some demanding shots out here, and it makes you kind of reverse psychology and tell yourself you just have to commit to it.

“If you could have a foul swing, you could have a foul swing, however you simply need to commit to each shot out right here.

“I didn’t feel that good with the putter, and the last couple of weeks I think I strokes gained on the putter a lot.

“So actually optimistic vibes there. I’ll take just a few weeks off now and work on a few issues, however possibly a little bit celebratory drinks with the staff tonight.”