Mine accident in Serbia kills at least eight, injures 20

An accident in a mine in central Serbia killed a minimum of eight folks and wounded 20 Friday, state Serbian tv RTS reported.

The accident within the Soko coal mine occurred round 5:00 a.m. (0300 GMT). The RTS report says a part of the mine pit collapsed trapping the miners inside.

The head of the medical heart in close by Aleksinac, Rodoljub Zivadinovic, mentioned that 18 folks have been hospitalized there, principally with mild accidents.

The TV report mentioned that 49 miners have been inside when the accident occurred. No extra particulars have been instantly obtainable.

The Soko mine, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, has been working because the early 1900s. An accident within the mine in 1998 killed 29 miners.

