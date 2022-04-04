Miner Iluka joins EV charge with $1.2b rare earth refinery

Mineral sands miner Iluka will spend $1.2 billion to provide uncommon earth minerals important for electrical autos and wind generators after a $1.05 billion mortgage from a federal fund designed to assist wean the west off a reliance on China for important minerals.

Construction would require about 300 staff and working the plant will want 270 individuals who will drive out and in from Perth to a camp at Eneabba township.

The share costs of Iluka and uncommon earth producer Lynas each achieved all-time peaks as hovering demand from the power transition and strategic issues magnified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine trigger buyers to focus on the sector.

Iluka CEO Tom O’Leary has taken the mineral sands miner into the brand new space of uncommon earths processing after 4 years on the helm. Credit:Trevor Collens

On Monday Iluka introduced it could construct a uncommon earth oxide refinery at its Eneabba operation north of Perth backed by the federal authorities’s $2 billion Critical Minerals Facility established in September 2021.