Mining lease inadequate reason for Soren’s disqualification: Ex-CJI Khare

New Delhi: The mining lease granted to Hemant Soren is an insufficient motive for his disqualification from the state legislature, former chief justice of India Justice VN Khare has mentioned in his response to the opinion the Jharkhand chief minister sought within the matter.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) final week despatched Soren a discover asking him to clarify why he shouldn’t be disqualified. The ECI cited the perusal of paperwork and mentioned it discovered the grant to be adequate grounds for initiating disqualification proceedings. It referred to the Representation of the People Act and mentioned it says “a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government.’’

In his 13-page opinion dated May 5, which HT has accessed, Khare said the terms under the Representation of People Act warranting disqualification for office of profit did not apply in Soren’s case because the concerned land was private and not government-owned. “ [It] would neither constitute an agreement for [the] supply of goods to the state nor for [the] execution of work undertaken by the government as contemplated under Section 9 of the Act.’’

Khare, who did not respond to HT’s requests for comments, cited Supreme Court judgements and concluded Soren’s case would not attract disqualification. “[…] any action would be unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary and repugnant to the settled views of the Supreme Court…”

The mining lease was renewed final 12 months within the identify of Soren, who has sought extra time to reply to ECI.

The paperwork associated to the case present Soren was first awarded the lease in 2008 when Madhu Koda was the Jharkhand chief minister. Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was then part of the ruling United Progressive Alliance authorities on the Centre.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party chief and former chief minister Raghubar Das first raised the matter and maintained the lease was granted on authorities land close to Ranchi.

But Khare mentioned he has been “given to grasp that the mentioned land doesn’t belong to the state authorities, however in actual fact, is owned by sure non-public events.’’ Khare famous that after the lease expired in 2018, it was not renewed and likewise declared as a part of Soren’s nomination papers for the 2019 elections.

Soren utilized for the lease renewal two years after he turned the chief minister and was granted it in October 2021. Soren surrendered the lease in February because the Opposition raised the matter. Das took up the matter with the Jharkhand governor and the ECI the identical month.

Khare wrote it’s related to notice that no mining exercise was undertaken after the grant of the lease renewal in 2021.