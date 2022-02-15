Minister asks for new look at bid to build in national parks

Brisbane Times on Tuesday reported ecological issues at Poona Lake, the place wastewater from fashionable bathrooms must be trucked from a web site beside the lake.

Groups together with the National Parks Association of Queensland, the Queensland Conservation Council and different our bodies oppose each the Poona Lake web site, the place 10 non-public cabins are proposed contained in the water catchment of the perched lake, and Noosa River websites close to uncommon patterned fens peatland.

University of Queensland analysis in 2019 confirmed Noosa’s patterned fens had been ecologically “globally unique in that they arise from the particular hydrological characteristics of a sub-tropical coastal dune system”.

Protect Our Parks campaigner Greg Wood stated it appeared the Great Walk web site choice course of was not clear.

“With the current process, there is no reason we won’t get 20 cabins, 30 cabins, or 40 cabins,” he stated.