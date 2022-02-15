Minister asks for new look at bid to build in national parks
Brisbane Times on Tuesday reported ecological issues at Poona Lake, the place wastewater from fashionable bathrooms must be trucked from a web site beside the lake.
Groups together with the National Parks Association of Queensland, the Queensland Conservation Council and different our bodies oppose each the Poona Lake web site, the place 10 non-public cabins are proposed contained in the water catchment of the perched lake, and Noosa River websites close to uncommon patterned fens peatland.
University of Queensland analysis in 2019 confirmed Noosa’s patterned fens had been ecologically “globally unique in that they arise from the particular hydrological characteristics of a sub-tropical coastal dune system”.
Protect Our Parks campaigner Greg Wood stated it appeared the Great Walk web site choice course of was not clear.
“With the current process, there is no reason we won’t get 20 cabins, 30 cabins, or 40 cabins,” he stated.
“If the [tourism] market drives it, why wouldn’t we?
“What planning regulations are in place to stop that expansion from happening?
“Where do the environmental relaxations finish?”
Ms Scanlon rejected strategies industrial influences had been influencing the websites chosen.
“No. As I said, they have to go through the proper environmental concerns and proper environmental assessments.”
Wide Bay and Burnett Conservation Group president David Arthur stated cabins at Poona Lake would “disrupt the visual amenity”.
“The accommodation requires a 600-metre service track to be cut through the forest from the top of the sand dune further to the west. The likelihood of erosion due to rain, storm and wind would be greatly exacerbated by the daily movement of service vehicles up and down this track.”
He stated the cabins proposed for Noosa had been too near the peatlands.
The National Parks Association of Queensland doubted that waste effluent might be disposed safely at Poona Lake and was involved too many individuals would crowd out the lake.
Ms Scanlon stated she was speaking with the involved teams about “sustainable tourism”.