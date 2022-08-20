Minister condemns comment by senior police officer as ‘deplorable’
On Saturday, Ryan mentioned Rohweder’s feedback didn’t meet the excessive requirements anticipated of police.
”The remark was deplorable and displays poorly on the officer,” Ryan mentioned.
“Along with all Queenslanders, I expect high standards from all police officers at all times.
“That comment does not meet the high standards expected in a modern contemporary police service.”
Rohweder obtained “managerial guidance” from the Queensland Police Department after complaints had been made about his feedback and other people walked out of the convention.
Brisbane Times understands Rohweder has emailed his colleagues to say his behaviour was “wrong, boorish and unprofessional”.
On Friday, he issued a press release saying he had addressed his feedback with “fellow QPS members” and “does not wish to make any further comment about the matter”.
Rohweder was in August appointed Chief Superintendent, after spending three years overseeing investigations in main organised crime as detective superintendent in North Queensland.
Before this, as an inspector, he spent seven years overseeing Queensland’s Road Policing Command, earlier than his 23-year profession as a police detective started in 1985.