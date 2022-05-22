Minister Opens Exhibition On International Day For Biological Diversity

International Day For Biological Diversity 2022: United Nations designated May 22 for at the present time.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu):

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated Biological Diversity Exhibition at Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam on Sunday throughout the International Day of Biological Diversity (IDB) celebrations.

May 22 is proclaimed as IDB by the United Nations with goals to unfold understanding and consciousness about problems with biodiversity on this planet.

This 12 months, the theme of IDB is “Building a shared future for all life”.

Several states of Bio-Diversity Board, together with Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Gujarat showcased their merchandise on the exhibition in Chennai.

Mr Yadav additionally introduced the Indian biodiversity award and winners of the nationwide degree competitors organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) on May 5, and launched the fourth cycle of biodiversity Samrakshan internship Programme, and launched a particular cowl by the Indian Post on IDB 2022.

The state Environment Minister V. Meyyanathan, Union Minster of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Resident Representative of UNDP-India, the Secretary to the MoEFCC and different Senior officers additionally participated within the occasion.

Besides, dignitaries, chairpersons and member secretaries of the 28 State Biodiversity Boards and eight Union Territory Biodiversity Councils, Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) members and representatives from stakeholder organizations from completely different elements of the nation additionally attended the occasion.