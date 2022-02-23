Minister: Ukraine websites down in another ‘massive’ online attack

Websites of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and nationwide parliament had been down Wednesday, in what the nation’s digital minister described as “another massive [distributed denial-of-service] DDoS attack on our state.”

Banks and authorities web sites had been inaccessible, Mykhailo Fedorov, minister of digital transformation, said on Telegram, including some companies had been being restored and others disrupted deliberately to “minimize the damage from the attack.”

At the time of writing, the web site of the national parliament and the cabinet of ministers had been already restored, whereas the foreign affairs ministry’s website was nonetheless inaccessible.

It’s the second time in simply days that Ukrainian authorities companies are disrupted with large-scale DDoS assaults, through which hacking teams use massive networks of computer systems to ship an avalanche of visitors to sure web sites, forcing the web sites to go down. Last week, banks and authorities web sites suffered a really related incident that authorities officers stated was the largest-ever DDoS assault on the nation.

The U.S., U.K. and Australia in previous days have come out with statements blaming Russia’s army intelligence service GRU for being behind final week’s DDoS assault.