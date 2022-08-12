Ministry of Agriculture appeals to grain manufacturers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The Ministry of
Agriculture appealed to farmers in reference to signing the
contracts to stimulate grain manufacturing in accordance with the
decree of the pinnacle of the state dated 19 July 2022 ‘On quite a few
measures to extend the extent of self-sufficiency in meals wheat’,
Trend studies.
In reference to the decision of points arising from the
decree, the identification of potential farms able to producing
meals wheat has begun.
The heads of farms with an space of greater than 50 hectares, the place
irrigation methods of the pivot kind are put in or are deliberate
to be put in, can contact the ministry to conclude a contract.
Those wishing to affix this program, supplied they meet the
essential necessities, should fill out the suitable questionnaire
and ship it to the e-mail handle [email protected]
Contact: marketing consultant of the Department of land use management of the
Ministry of Agriculture Sima Mammadova.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (077) 299 23 63