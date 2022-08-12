Ministry of Agriculture appeals to grain manufacturers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The Ministry of

Agriculture appealed to farmers in reference to signing the

contracts to stimulate grain manufacturing in accordance with the

decree of the pinnacle of the state dated 19 July 2022 ‘On quite a few

measures to extend the extent of self-sufficiency in meals wheat’,

Trend studies.

In reference to the decision of points arising from the

decree, the identification of potential farms able to producing

meals wheat has begun.

The heads of farms with an space of greater than 50 hectares, the place

irrigation methods of the pivot kind are put in or are deliberate

to be put in, can contact the ministry to conclude a contract.

Those wishing to affix this program, supplied they meet the

essential necessities, should fill out the suitable questionnaire

and ship it to the e-mail handle [email protected]

Contact: marketing consultant of the Department of land use management of the

Ministry of Agriculture Sima Mammadova.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (077) 299 23 63