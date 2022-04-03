Ministry of Health about explosion in center of Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. In reference to
the explosion that occurred within the Sabail district of Baku, the
essential ambulance groups have been despatched to the scene, Trend reviews citing
Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.
It is emphasised that fixed communication is maintained with
the ambulance groups that work on the scene of the incident. All
essential measures are being taken.
“The public will be further informed,” the Ministry of Health
famous.
It ought to be famous that within the heart of Baku, on Tarlan
Aliyarbekov Street, an explosion occurred within the LocationBaku
nightclub. Reported casualties. The police and the Ministry of
Emergency Situations have been referred to as to the scene.
According to the preliminary model, the explosion occurred due
to a fuel leak.