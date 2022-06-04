Minjee Lee grabs US Women’s Open lead

Minjee Lee has rocketed to the highest of the leaderboard with a supreme second spherical on the mega-rich US Women’s Open in North Carolina.

Australia’s in-form star fired a five-under-par 66 to make up three photographs on first-round frontrunner Mina Harigae (69) and share the midway lead with the American.

Lee and Harigae are 9 below for the championship, holding a two-stroke buffer over Korean Hye-Jin Choi (64) and Sweden’s three-time main winner Anna Nordqvist (68).

Chasing a second main in 11 months and second LPGA Tour victory in three begins, Lee collected one other six birdies on Friday and had an opportunity to tie the low 36-hole complete at a Women’s US Open.

But the 26-year-old world No.4 left her eight-metre birdie putt quick on the final gap at Pine Needles Golf and Country Club.

Lee had just one blemish in her spherical, dropping a shot on the par-4 14th however bounced straight again with successive birdies on 15 and 16 to be firmly within the combine for the record-setting $US1.8 million ($A2.5 million) winner’s cheque.

Total prize cash on provide this week is a staggering $US10 million ($A13.7 million), the most important purse in girls’s golf historical past.

Lee shouldn’t be the one large identify within the hunt.

World No.1 Jin Young Ko charged to 6 below by means of 15 holes with 4 birdies and an eagle to be trailing the joint leaders by three photographs late in her spherical.

Lee’s countrywoman Hannah Lee is not out of it both after posting an even-par 71 to remain at one below.

Grace Kim (72) is three over, however fellow Australians Sarah Kemp (70, 4 over) Gabi Ruffels (75, seven over) missed the lower.