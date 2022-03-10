Minneapolis Educators’ Strike Enters Day 3

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis educators are getting ready for day three of their strike, with no settlement in sight.

Union leaders plan to offer an replace on mediation round 9 a.m. Thursday.

Educators can be picketing on overpasses and bridges across the metropolis, then rallying at midday exterior the Hennepin County Government Center.

Ninety minutes on the bargaining desk didn’t result in any breakthroughs Wednesday.

The district says the union is asking for a 21% increase over two years that may price $257 million. The district is providing simply over 6% at a value of $40 million. That’s a spot of $217 million {dollars}.

On Wednesday, educators rallied exterior the State Capitol, calling on lawmakers to spend a few of a $9.25 billion projected price range surplus on psychological well being help and wage will increase for workers like meals service staff, instructor aides and bus drivers.