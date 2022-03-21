Minneapolis Educators Strike: No Deal On Day 13, But Both Sides Closer Than Ever

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Day 13 of the Minneapolis educator’s strike is coming to an in depth with out a deal. The two sides are actually very shut, however nonetheless unable to succeed in an settlement.

Minneapolis Public Schools says they’ve made their greatest and remaining supply. That contains pay of $23 {dollars} an hour for 85% of training assist professionals (ESPs). They would additionally get a $6,000 bonus. And the district would make investments greater than $3 million to offer ESPs extra hours.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers responded to that supply with this assertion:

While we respect MPS attending to the place they’re, we all know they will get to $35,000 for ESPs. It received’t take far more on their half to settle this strike and get our college students and educators again to high school. We imagine we are able to get this completed. Our members are prepared to carry the road till we get there.

Monday would be the tenth day of sophistication that college students have missed because the strike started.