Minneapolis North Basketball Player Sent Racist Social Media Message Ahead Of State Championship Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis North basketball participant obtained a racist social media message on Friday night, shortly after a win which took the group to the state championship.

Director of Basketball Operations Trent Witz posted a screenshot of the message reportedly despatched to the participant on-line. The message comprises derogatory language and the usage of the N-word.

“I wish I could say that such a comment is uncommon, but it is not; these are the types of incidents our program must regularly deal with, and are becoming all too common throughout our state,” North Head Coach Larry McKenzie wrote.

He posted an announcement on-line, saying his “heart breaks” for his gamers, who’ve additionally struggled by way of the lack of a teammate and the academics strike.

“We hope this young man will be held accountable for his message, but we also hope that he and others can learn that such racially charged comments are hurtful and unacceptable under any circumstance,” McKenzie continued.

The Minnesota State High School League says the notice got here from a Chokio-Alberta pupil following the match sport between Minneapolis North and Morris Area/Chokio Alberta. The league mentioned administrations from each faculties have been in touch with each other to “communicate sincere apologies and regret for this behavior.”

Chokio-Alberta had the scholar take away the put up, and North directors have offered assist to the recipient and his group, the league mentioned.

“These actions have no place in our schools or activities and the League is committed to holding students responsible for all behaviors that are a direct violation of the belief that ethical behavior, dignity and respect are nonnnegotiable,” the MSHSL wrote in a statement.

Friday’s social media put up is the newest in a string of racist incidents at the highschool degree throughout Minnesota. New Prague has repeatedly been accused of racism at sporting occasions. The Minnetonka ladies basketball coach resigned after a participant used a racial slur towards classmates.

The Prior Lake girls basketball team ended their season early after a participant discovered a racist notice in her health club bag. In early March, a video surfaced in Edina which focused Asian and Jewish communities.

The top-ranked Polars are set to compete within the state championship on Saturday afternoon. They’ll face off towards Annandale at Williams Arena.