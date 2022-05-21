Minneapolis North H.S. Principal Put On Leave After Attending Sit-In With Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The principal of Minneapolis North High School, Mauri Friestleben, is being positioned on go away for the rest of the college 12 months, in response to district officers.

This comes after Friestleben attended a sit-in with college students within the wake of the Amir Locke taking pictures.

The district mentioned that Dr. Michael V. Walker, founding chief of the Office of Black Student Achievement, would function the college’s head.

“MPS is confident that North will have a strong finish to this school year under Dr. Walker’s leadership and the continuing leadership of Assistant Principal Steve White,” the district mentioned.

Friestleben will likely be positioned on go away starting Monday, May 23.