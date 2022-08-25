Minneapolis Police Department moves forward with plan to use drones

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department is transferring ahead with plans to use drones to improve public safety.

State regulation provides regulation enforcement companies particular guidelines to observe when utilizing drones. One of them requires a public listening to, which occurred Wednesday at City Hall.

MPD estimates the drones will value taxpayers about $30,000-$40,000. That’s costly, however not as a lot as helicopters – which prices 1000’s of {dollars} per hour to function. So affordability is an element nevertheless it’s additionally maneuverability.

Drones can fly as much as 400 toes, go in between buildings, streets and alleys, and provides cops extra eyes on the bottom.

Capability, although, is rarely doubtful. Critics are as a substitute involved with MPD’s culpability and accountability.

“I have serious concerns about giving an abusive police department more powerful tools to surveil communities,” stated resident Amity Foster.

Cmdr. John Kingsberry speaks to Minneapolis City Council members CBS



“It’s crystal clear that MPD has already engaged in patterns and practices of racial discrimination, including surveillance against Black leaders and Black activists,” stated resident Jean LaFontaine.

According to MPD, surveillance isn’t a part of the technique. Officers Wednesday instructed metropolis council members how drones may assist with investigations, tactical responses and emergency planning. Officials additionally promised a number of added guardrails, together with a small crew of commanders who’re wanted to log out on each potential flight.

“The MPD realizes the apprehension of some of the citizens of Minneapolis as far as this technology. It is a great responsibility for us to use it out there, and we take that very seriously,” stated MPD Cmdr. John Kingsberry

There isn’t any motion town council can take associated to drones. MPD expects to finalize its coverage and buy drones within the fall.

More than 70 regulation enforcement companies in Minnesota already use drones. Each submits yearly studies to the state division of public security.