Minnesota Father Answers Call To Help Ukrainians In Poland

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota father who traveled abroad to assist with humanitarian help calls the expertise is rewarding.

It’s been a busy two weeks since Brady Atherton landed in Poland. He dedicated to volunteering with a non-public organized group of veterans who all felt known as to assist folks fleeing the battle in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Gov. Walz Signs Bill Ending State Investments In Russia

“Our group has been facilitating certain extractions and humanitarian aid in southern Poland and along the border of Ukraine as well,” Atherton stated.

The Army National Guard veteran recollects a visit to the Ukraine border.

“Air raid sirens, buildings being [shaken] … just absolute chaos,” Atherton stated.

He works logistics, and says a few of their authentic mission has modified. They’ve been known as to offer safety for ladies and youngsters as they arrive into the nation, to make sure they make it to refugee camps.

“Just to be here and show protection over these women and children coming into the train station,” Atherton stated.

READ MORE: Minnesota Native Shares How He Escaped War-Torn Ukraine

They may also present safety on the camps, and have performed with youngsters there.

“Good to see smiles on their faces after what they’ve probably just went through leaving the country,” Atherton stated.

Most nights he says Polish folks and refugees march collectively to demand an finish to the battle.

“It’s a pretty powerful deal to see people who don’t even speak the same language, but they know they’re sharing the same cause,” Atherton stated.

Atherton says he is aware of he’s the place he’s imagined to be proper now. But his fiancé and child in Minnesota are by no means removed from his thoughts.

“I’ll be ready to be home when I’m home,” Atherton stated.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Church Holds Borscht Fundraiser For Ukraine

He’s scheduled to be in Poland for an additional six weeks.