Minnesota Lawmakers Seek ‘No-Knock’ Ban After Amir Locke Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers stated Tuesday they are going to push to considerably restrict using no-knock warrants after a Minneapolis SWAT crew entered a downtown condominium whereas serving a search warrant final week and killed Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man.

Locke’s family have been on account of be part of Reps. Athena Hollins of St. Paul, Esther Agbaje of Minneapolis, House Public Safety Committee Vice Chairman Cedrick Frazier and Democratic House management to announce a invoice that would chop using no-knock warrants to solely a handful of conditions like false imprisonment, kidnapping and human trafficking.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Mekhi Speed, 17, In Case That Led To Amir Locke’s Shooting Death

Hollins stated in an interview that the brand new laws would go additional than a measure handed by the Legislature final yr as a part of a bundle of police accountability measures. Barriers added final yr to buying no-knock warrants embrace requiring functions for the warrant to be accredited by a chief legislation enforcement officer and one other supervisor, element whether or not it may be executed in daytime hours and clarify why officers can’t detain a suspect or search a residence by different means. The adjustments additionally restrict no-knock entries for easy drug possession.

“Every time we lose a life because of these practices, it’s a tragedy,” Hollins stated. “I personally feel a little guilty that we didn’t get it through last time. I keep thinking that we could have potentially saved Amir Locke’s life and I don’t want to go to sleep feeling that way ever again.”

At least 4 Minneapolis officers sporting protecting vests quietly entered the downtown condominium utilizing a key shortly earlier than 7 a.m. on Wednesday, then loudly introduced their presence. Body digital camera video confirmed one in all officers kicking a settee simply earlier than Locke, wrapped in a comforter, stirs and is seen with a gun that his mother and father later stated he was licensed for. An officer shot and killed him.

Activists and Locke’s household expressed anger at his dying, saying it appeared police had startled him awake proper earlier than taking pictures him, and likewise questioned police statements that referred to as Locke a “suspect” and stated he had pointed his gun at officers.

Several hundred protesters marched in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend, and highschool college students deliberate a walkout and rally on Tuesday to name for a ban on no-knock warrants.

READ MORE: Students Stage Walkout In Protest Of Amir Locke Killing, Demand Lawmakers Ban No-Knock Warrants

Calls to finish using no-knock warrants unfold nationwide after a botched 2020 raid in Louisville, Kentucky, led to the dying of Breonna Taylor in her house.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium on Friday the place no-knock warrants can solely be used if there’s an imminent menace of hurt and the warrant is then accredited by the chief. The metropolis’s coverage that went into impact November 2020 requires officers to announce as they enter and announce their presence periodically, however permits for “unannounced entry” warrants in high-risk conditions.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is reviewing the case for potential fees towards the officers with the assistance of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose workplace prosecuted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin within the killing of George Floyd and former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter within the taking pictures of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Several lawmakers launched statements final week following Locke’s dying, together with leaders of the Democratic House and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus. Gov. Tim Walz referred to as his dying a tragedy and referred to as for additional reform past the measures handed final yr.

Hollins stated the proposal has bipartisan assist from lawmakers in each chambers, and the invoice will probably be heard subsequent week within the House public security committee.

MORE NEWS: Amir Locke Fatal Shooting By MPD: What We Know (And Don’t Know) So Far

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)