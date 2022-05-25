Minnesota Leaders Respond To Deadly Texas School Shooting: ‘This Cannot Continue’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fourteen kids and one instructor are useless after a school shooting in Texas Tuesday morning.

It occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is west of San Antonio. The shooter, an 18-year-old man from Uvalde, can also be useless. It’s believed responding officers killed him.

Minnesota politicians are reacting to the unfathomable information Tuesday.

“I am watching the news coming out of Texas in horror,” Democratic Gov. Tim Walz mentioned on Twitter. “This cannot continue. Minnesota grieves with the parents and families of every child who was shot and killed in Uvalde today.”

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she is “beyond heartbroken over the horrific tragedy.”

“It has been nearly a decade since Sandy Hook and gun safety legislation has been repeatedly blocked. Unconscionable,” Klobuchar mentioned on Twitter.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith echoed Klobuchar on gun security in a Tweet late Tuesday afternoon, saying blockage of laws “has caused an untold number of unnecessary deaths in this country.”

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips additionally responded to the tragedy on Twitter by criticizing fashionable views of the 2nd Amendment.

“Only in America does this carnage happen,” Phillips mentioned. “I’m a gun owner. Do not tell me our Founders conceived of this carnage when they wrote the Constitution. Do not tell me they would have tolerated this madness. Do not tell me that teachers must be armed. And do not tell me your AR15 is worth more than another 14 children’s lives.”

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig known as the college taking pictures “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“I’m sickened and heartbroken by this terrible news. But I’m also angry,” Craig mentioned on Twitter. “We don’t have to live in a country where murdering elementary school children results in a lot of thoughts and prayers but no real action.”

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer additionally took to Twitter to specific shock and grief.

“[My wife] Jacquie and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear about the tragedy unfolding in Uvalde,” Emmer mentioned. “Praying for the entire Robb Elementary community and the families of those lost in today’s senseless act of violence.”

President Joe Biden has order U.S. flags to be flown at half workers as “a mark of respect for the victims.”