Minnesota parents claim son taken by Russian military in Ukraine

Parents from Minnesota say their grownup son who was residing in Ukraine was taken by the Russian navy, they usually now worry for his security.

Tina Hauser informed native Minnesota information station KAAL-TV her son Tyler was pressured by the Russian navy onto a bus that disregarded of the southern metropolis of Kherson, leaving his spouse and kids behind. The final time she talked to him was on Saturday as he was getting on the bus.

“My worst nightmare is coming true, and I’m fearful that they are going to torture him and kill him, and I’m not ever going to see my son again,” Tina Hauser stated to KAAL.

Follow Newsweek‘s live blog for updates on the Russia-Ukraine battle.

This is a creating story and will likely be up to date when extra info turns into out there.