Americas

Minnesota School Closings and Delays – WCCO CBS Minnesota

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
27 6 minutes read


ACGC Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Academic Arts High School

School

Closed Today

Achieve Language Academy

School

Closed Today

Aim Academy of Science & Technology

School

Closed Today

Teachers Should Still Report

Albany Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Alden-Conger Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

No morning Pre-School

Alexandria Opportunity Center

Business

Closed Today

Will be closed Tues. Feb 22

Alexandria Public Schools

School

E Learning Day

Alexandria Tech. College

School

Closed Today

School and Clubhouse Childcare Closed

Annandale Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Kid’s Club can be closed

Anoka County Head Start

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Athlos Academy – St. Cloud

School

Closed Today

e-Learning

Athlos Leadership Academy – BP

School

Closed Today

Augsburg Fairview Academy

School

Closed Today

asynchronous studying day

BOLD – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian

School

E-Learning day

Baldwin-Woodville Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Barron Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Becker Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – Daycare is open

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Belview Learning Center

School

Closed Today

E-Learning

Benson Public School

School

Closed Today

e-Learning Day

Bertha-Hewitt School District

School

Daycare open regular hours

Big Lake Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Birchwood Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Blooming Prairie Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Bloomington Lutheran School

School

Closed Today

Bloomington Schools ISD #271

School

Early launch

Blue Earth Area Schools #2148

School

Delayed 2 hours

Boyceville Community School District

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Brainerd Public Schools

School

Closed Today

e-Learning Day

Brandon-Evansville Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled – Chargers Kids Club is closed

Brooklyn Center #286

School

E-Learning

Browns Valley Schools

School

No School- eLearning Day 5

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

School

Closed Today

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School

School

Closed Today

Caledonia School District

School

Delayed 2 hours

2 hr late begin on 2-22-22. SAC open as typical.

Cambridge/Isanti Public Schools

School

E-Learning Day on Tuesday, February 22

Canby Public Schools

School

e-learning day

Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Cedar Mountain – Morgan

School

Closed Today

E-Learning day.

Central Lakes College – Brainerd

School

Closed Today

Central Lakes College – Staples

School

Closed Today

Chesterton Academy of the Twin Cities

School

Closed Today

Chisago Lakes Achievement Center

School

Closed Today

Chisago Lakes ISD 2144

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – Kids Club, Little Wildcats Pre, CE Classes Canceled

Chokio-Alberta Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Christian Heritage Academy – Lakeville

School

Closed Today

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – Bears Club closed. COVID Test Clinic closed

Clear Lake School Dist.

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Clearbrook-Gonvick School District

School

2 Hour Late Start

Food service is not going to be serving breakfast

Clinton-Graceville – Beardsley Public

School

Closed Today

Cochrane-Fountain City

School

Closed Today

College Prep Elementary

School

Closed Today

Community Action – Ramsey/Washington

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Head Start closed- employees work day

Community Christian School – Pease

School

Closed Today

Community School of Excellence- Saint Paul

School

Closed Today

Community of Peace Academy

School

No School Grades PreOkay-8; eLearning Day Grades 9-12

Cornerstone Montessori Elementary

School

Closed Today

Both colleges (CMS and CMES)

Crosby-Ironton Public

School

E-Learning Day

Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and School – Coon Rapids

School

Closed Today

Crosslake Community School

School

Closed Today

No college on Tuesday, 2-22-22 – resulting from climate

Crown Christian School – St. Francis

School

Closed Today

Dassel-Cokato Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Child Care Open

Dawson-Boyd Schools

School

Closed Today

eLearning Day

Discovery Public School of Faribault

School

Closed Today

Discovery Woods Montessori

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Douglas County DAC

Business

Closed Today

Durand-Arkansaw School District

School

Closed Today

ECHO Charter School

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Eagle Ridge Academy

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

East Central School District #2580

School

e-learning day

Eden Valley-Watkins Public

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Ellsworth Comm. School Dist.

School

Closed Today

Emanuel Lutheran School-Hamburg

School

Closed Today

Excell Academy- Brooklyn Park

School

Online Learning Day for all college students

Faith Christian School – Foreston

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Faribault Head Start Center

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

First Baptist School of Rosemount

School

Closed Today

GAP School – St. Paul

School

eLearning Day: examine Teams for directions

GHEC Public Schools -Granada

School

Delayed 2 hours

Gethsemene Lutheran School

School

Closed Today

Glencoe – Silver Lake School District

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Glenwood City Schools

School

Hangtime common schedule. All night actions canceled.

Grand Rapids Schools

School

Closed Today

Grantsburg School Dist.

School

Closed Today

Greenway Public Schools ISD 316

School

Closed Today

Groves Academy in St.Louis Park

School

Closed Today

HOPE Community Academy

School

Distance Learning

Building Closed

Hand in Hand Christian Montessori

School

Closed Today

Roseville and Wayzata Campuses

Hennepin Elementary School

School

Closed Today

Henning Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Heritage Montessori-Big Lake

School

Closed Today

Herman-Norcross Schools

School

Closed Today

Holdingford Public School 738

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Holy Family Catholic High School

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Holy Spirit Academy

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Holy Trinity Parish & School – Winsted

School

Closed Today

No AM Preschool

Holy Trinity School – South St. Paul

School

Closed Today

Classes Canceled

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools

School

E-Learning Day

Hudson School District

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Hutchinson Public ISD #423

School

Gr. 4-12 E-Learning Day

ISLA – International Spanish Language Academy

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – No childcare or pre-k

Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts

Preschool/Daycare

Closed for in-person. Programming digital

Intermediate Dist 287

School

E-Learning Day

Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy

School

E-Learning

KMS Public Schools – Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg

School

Closed Today

Closed e-Learning Day

Kalon Prep Academy – Alexandria

School

Closed Today

E Learning Day

KidsPark Hourly Child Care

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Kimball Area Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

King of Grace Luther Church & Sch.

School

Closed Today

King of Kings Lutheran School- Roseville

School

Closed Today

Lac qui Parle Valley School District

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Lafayette Charter School

School

Closed Today

Lakeview ISD # 2167

School

Closed Today

Laurel Academy Early Learning Center

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Leaf River/White Pine/Elm Tree Academies

School

Closed Today

Leech Lake Tribal College

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Kids Depot Closed

Lighthouse Psychological Services Inc.

Business

All Services Provided by way of Telehealth

All Day Treatment Groups Scheduled for Telehealth Only

Lincoln Hi – Ivanhoe

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Litchfield School District

School

Closed Today

eLearning day

Little Falls Comm. School #482

School

Closed Today

Kids Korner and all actions are cancelled

Living Hope Lutheran School

School

Closed Today

Long Prairie ALC – Freshwater Education District

Closed Today

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Closed Today

Virtual LION Conferences solely (Building Closed)

Lower Sioux Indian Community Head Start and Head Start

School

Closed Today

Lutheran High School – Mayer

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Lynd Public Schools

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

MACCRAY ISD 2180 – Clara City

School

Closed Today

eLearning Day

MSCTC – Fergus Falls Campus

School

Closed Today

MSCTC – Wadena Campus

School

Closed Today

Maple Lake #881 & St. Tim’s Prchl

School

Closed Today

Kidville is closed and all after-school actions are cancelled

Maranatha Christian Academy

School

Closed Today

Closed Today

e-Learning Day

Martin Luther High School – Northrop

School

Delayed 2 hours

McGregor Schools #4

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Melrose Area Public Schools

School

Closed Today

No E-Learning

Milaca Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Mille Lacs County D.A.C.

Civic/Community

Closed Today

Milroy Public Schools

School

Closed Today

ELearning Day

Minneota Public School

School

Closed Today

Digital Learning Day

Minnesota Excellence In Learning Academy

School

Closed Today

Minnesota Math and Science Academy

School

Distance Learning

Minnesota New Country School

School

Closed Today

Mn Valley Lutheran H.S. – New Ulm

School

Closed Today

Montevideo Public Schools ISD 129

School

E-learning day

Morris Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Mountain Lake Christian School

School

Closed Today

Mountain Lake School District

School

Closed Monday

Flexible Learning Day

Mt. Olive Lutheran School – Delano

School

Closed Today

Nashwauk-Keewatin School District

School

Closed Today

Nativity of Mary School – Bloomington

School

Closing at 2:00 PM

New Century Academy – Hutchinson

School

Closed Today

New Discoveries Montessori Academy – Hutchinson

School

Closed Today

No AM Preschool

New Life Academy – Woodbury

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

New London-Spicer Schools

School

Okay-12 Students Distance Learning and PreOkay No School.

New Richmond Schools

School

Closed Today

New York Mills Schools

School

No School Age Child Care

All School Activities, together with Evening Activities are Canceled

North Branch Schools Dist 138

School

Closed Today

North Metro Flex Academy – St. Paul

School

Closed Today

Northern Lights Community School

School

Closed Today

Northfield Head Start Center

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Northland Community Schools ISD118

School

Closed Today

Northway Academy – Alexandria

School

Closed Today

Northway Academy – Baxter

School

Closed Today

Northway Academy – Sartell

School

Closed Today

Northway Academy – St. Cloud Annex

School

Closed Today

Northwest Passage High School

School

Closed Today

No Enrollment Information Meeting Tuesday Night

Nova Classical Academy

School

Closed Today

Ogilvie Public School

School

Closed Today

E-learning Day

Onamia Public Schools ISD 480

School

Closed Today

Ortonville Public Schools

School

E-learning day

E Learning Day No Evening Activities

Osceola Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Child Care Open

Osseo District #279

School

Distance studying day afterschool/eve actions canceled

Pact Charter School

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – E-Learning Day for 7-12 Grade

Paladin Career and Technical High School

School

Closed Today

Parkers Prairie School District

School

e-learning day

Parnassus Preparatory School

School

Closed Today

Partnership Academy

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Pelican Rapids Schools

School

ELearning Day and all actions canceled.

Penny’s Care Learning Center

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Pequot Lakes ISD #186

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day; No Kid Konnection; all actions cancelled

PiM Arts High School

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – No E-Learning Day

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Pillager Area Charter School

School

Closed Today

Closed Today

MS/HS E-Learning Day, No Little Huskies or Fun Stop

Pine River Backus ISD 2174

School

Closed Today

Plum City School Dist.

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Prairie Farm School Dist.

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Prescott School District

School

YMCA care, 4K and St. Joe’s closed

Princeton Public Schools

School

Closed / E-learning day

No actions/leases & no Tiger Club

Productive Alternatives – Hoffmann

Civic/Community

Closed Today

Providence Academy – Plymouth

School

Closed Today

ROCORI Senior Center

Civic/Community

Closed Today

Reach Up Head Start Sites

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Staff don’t report

Red Lake School District #38

School

Delayed 2 hours

Red Wing Head Start Center

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Redeemer Christian Academy – Wayzata

School

Closed Today

Renville County West #2890

School

E-Learning Day

River Falls School Dist.

School

Closed Today

Rochester Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Rocori Area Schools – Cold Spring

School

e-Learning Day

No early childhood or childcare

Royalton Schools ISD #485

School

Closed Today

Preschool, MAP and after college actions are canceled

SAGE Academy Charter School

School

Distance Learning

Saint Ambrose of Woodbury – Early Childhood Education Center

School

Closed Today

Saint Thomas Academy – Mendota Hgts.

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Salem Lutheran – Stillwater

School

Closed Today

Sartell-St. Stephen School District

School

Closed Today

Activities are cancelled

Sauk Centre ISD #743

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Sebeka Area Schools

School

Closed Today

Seven Hills Preparatory Academy

School

Closed Today

Sibley East Schools

School

E Learning Day, No Cub Care or Jr. Wolverines

So. St. Paul Public Schools

School

Okay-12 Flex Learning Day

Preschool and after college actions canceled

Sojourner Truth Academy

School

Closed Today

Somerset School District

School

Closed Today

Spectrum High School

School

No college on campus. E-learning day for college kids.

After college actions choice can be made by midday.

Spring Valley Public Schools, WI

School

Closed Today

No Cardinal Kids Club

Springfield Pub. & Par. Schools

School

Closed Today

Digital Learning Daay

St. Alphonsus Parish School – Brooklyn Center

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – PreOkay- eighth Grade closed

St. Anne – Somerset

School

Closed Today

2/22/2022

St. Charles District #858

School

Closed Today

SACC open 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Cloud District 742

School

Flexible Learning Day for in the present day

Activities are cancelled

St. Croix Falls School Dist.

School

Closed Today

Little Saints Child Care additionally closed

St. Croix River Education District

Closed Today

St. Francis Area Schools

School

Closed Today

St. James Lutheran School – Northrop

School

No morning (half day) preschool in the present day

St. John’s Lutheran – Corcoran

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

St. Pascal Regional Catholic School – St. Paul

School

Closed Today

St. Paul School of Northern Lights

School

Closed Today

Staples ALC – Freshwater Education District

Closed Today

Staples-Motley Schools

School

Closed Today

Step Academy Charter School – St. Paul

School

Closed Today

Stonebridge World School

School

Closed Today

Virtual Conferences Only

Swanville Public Schools

School

Closed Today

Office closed/distance studying and companies

Truman Public Schools

School

E-learning day

Turtle Lake Public Schools – Wis.

School

Closed Today

Twin Cities Academy High School

School

Closed Today

Twin Cities International Elementary School

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

Ubah Medical Academy

School

Closed-Distance Learning

Asynchronous Day

United Christian Academy

School

Closed Today

Unity School District – Balsam Lake

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Upper Mississippi Academy

School

Closed Today

Urban Academy Charter School

School

Closed Today

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

Visitation School – Mendota Heights

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled – childcare closed

Wabasso District 640

School

E-Learning in the present day on 2/22

Waconia Public & Private Schools

School

Kids’ Co is closed, Activities canceled

Wadena ALC – Freshwater Education District

Closed Today

Wadena County DAC

Civic/Community

Closed Today

Closed Tuesday 2-22-22

Wadena Deer Creek School

School

Closed Today

e-Learning Day

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools

School

E Learning Day; all actions cancelled

Washington County Head Start

Preschool/Daycare

Closed Today

Webster School District

School

Closed Today

Evening Activities Canceled

West Central Area Schools

School

E-learning day

Wewinabi Early Education Program

School

Mille Lacs Early Education, All-Districts, Closed: No AM or PM Child Care or Classes

Wheaton Area Schools — District 803

School

Closed Today

Willmar Public ISD 347

School

E-learning day

Wolf Creek Online High School-Chisago Campus

School

Students to work nearly

Woodbury Leadership Academy

School

Closed Today

E-Learning Day

Yellow Medicine East ISD 2190

School

No School. No eLearning.

Zion Lutheran – Cologne

School

Closed Today

Afternoon Activities Canceled

Zion Lutheran School – Mayer

School

Closed Today

Zumbro Educ. Dist. Alternative

School

Delayed 2 hours



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
27 6 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button