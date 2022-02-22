Minnesota School Closings and Delays – WCCO CBS Minnesota
ACGC Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Academic Arts High School
School
Closed Today
Achieve Language Academy
School
Closed Today
Aim Academy of Science & Technology
School
Closed Today
Teachers Should Still Report
Albany Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Alden-Conger Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
No morning Pre-School
Alexandria Opportunity Center
Business
Closed Today
Will be closed Tues. Feb 22
Alexandria Public Schools
School
E Learning Day
Alexandria Tech. College
School
Closed Today
School and Clubhouse Childcare Closed
Annandale Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Kid’s Club can be closed
Anoka County Head Start
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Athlos Academy – St. Cloud
School
Closed Today
e-Learning
Athlos Leadership Academy – BP
School
Closed Today
Augsburg Fairview Academy
School
Closed Today
asynchronous studying day
BOLD – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian
School
E-Learning day
Baldwin-Woodville Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Barron Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Becker Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – Daycare is open
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Belview Learning Center
School
Closed Today
E-Learning
Benson Public School
School
Closed Today
e-Learning Day
Bertha-Hewitt School District
School
Daycare open regular hours
Big Lake Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Birchwood Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Blooming Prairie Schools
School
Delayed 2 hours
Bloomington Lutheran School
School
Closed Today
Bloomington Schools ISD #271
School
Early launch
Blue Earth Area Schools #2148
School
Delayed 2 hours
Boyceville Community School District
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Brainerd Public Schools
School
Closed Today
e-Learning Day
Brandon-Evansville Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled – Chargers Kids Club is closed
Brooklyn Center #286
School
E-Learning
Browns Valley Schools
School
No School- eLearning Day 5
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
School
Closed Today
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School
School
Closed Today
Caledonia School District
School
Delayed 2 hours
2 hr late begin on 2-22-22. SAC open as typical.
Cambridge/Isanti Public Schools
School
E-Learning Day on Tuesday, February 22
Canby Public Schools
School
e-learning day
Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Cedar Mountain – Morgan
School
Closed Today
E-Learning day.
Central Lakes College – Brainerd
School
Closed Today
Central Lakes College – Staples
School
Closed Today
Chesterton Academy of the Twin Cities
School
Closed Today
Chisago Lakes Achievement Center
School
Closed Today
Chisago Lakes ISD 2144
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – Kids Club, Little Wildcats Pre, CE Classes Canceled
Chokio-Alberta Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Christian Heritage Academy – Lakeville
School
Closed Today
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – Bears Club closed. COVID Test Clinic closed
Clear Lake School Dist.
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Clearbrook-Gonvick School District
School
2 Hour Late Start
Food service is not going to be serving breakfast
Clinton-Graceville – Beardsley Public
School
Closed Today
Cochrane-Fountain City
School
Closed Today
College Prep Elementary
School
Closed Today
Community Action – Ramsey/Washington
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Head Start closed- employees work day
Community Christian School – Pease
School
Closed Today
Community School of Excellence- Saint Paul
School
Closed Today
Community of Peace Academy
School
No School Grades PreOkay-8; eLearning Day Grades 9-12
Cornerstone Montessori Elementary
School
Closed Today
Both colleges (CMS and CMES)
Crosby-Ironton Public
School
E-Learning Day
Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and School – Coon Rapids
School
Closed Today
Crosslake Community School
School
Closed Today
No college on Tuesday, 2-22-22 – resulting from climate
Crown Christian School – St. Francis
School
Closed Today
Dassel-Cokato Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Child Care Open
Dawson-Boyd Schools
School
Closed Today
eLearning Day
Discovery Public School of Faribault
School
Closed Today
Discovery Woods Montessori
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Douglas County DAC
Business
Closed Today
Durand-Arkansaw School District
School
Closed Today
ECHO Charter School
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Eagle Ridge Academy
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
East Central School District #2580
School
e-learning day
Eden Valley-Watkins Public
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Ellsworth Comm. School Dist.
School
Closed Today
Emanuel Lutheran School-Hamburg
School
Closed Today
Excell Academy- Brooklyn Park
School
Online Learning Day for all college students
Faith Christian School – Foreston
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Faribault Head Start Center
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
First Baptist School of Rosemount
School
Closed Today
GAP School – St. Paul
School
eLearning Day: examine Teams for directions
GHEC Public Schools -Granada
School
Delayed 2 hours
Gethsemene Lutheran School
School
Closed Today
Glencoe – Silver Lake School District
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Glenwood City Schools
School
Hangtime common schedule. All night actions canceled.
Grand Rapids Schools
School
Closed Today
Grantsburg School Dist.
School
Closed Today
Greenway Public Schools ISD 316
School
Closed Today
Groves Academy in St.Louis Park
School
Closed Today
HOPE Community Academy
School
Distance Learning
Building Closed
Hand in Hand Christian Montessori
School
Closed Today
Roseville and Wayzata Campuses
Hennepin Elementary School
School
Closed Today
Henning Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Heritage Montessori-Big Lake
School
Closed Today
Herman-Norcross Schools
School
Closed Today
Holdingford Public School 738
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Holy Family Catholic High School
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Holy Spirit Academy
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Holy Trinity Parish & School – Winsted
School
Closed Today
No AM Preschool
Holy Trinity School – South St. Paul
School
Closed Today
Classes Canceled
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools
School
E-Learning Day
Hudson School District
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Hutchinson Public ISD #423
School
Gr. 4-12 E-Learning Day
ISLA – International Spanish Language Academy
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – No childcare or pre-k
Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts
Preschool/Daycare
Closed for in-person. Programming digital
Intermediate Dist 287
School
E-Learning Day
Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy
School
E-Learning
KMS Public Schools – Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg
School
Closed Today
Closed e-Learning Day
Kalon Prep Academy – Alexandria
School
Closed Today
E Learning Day
KidsPark Hourly Child Care
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Kimball Area Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
King of Grace Luther Church & Sch.
School
Closed Today
King of Kings Lutheran School- Roseville
School
Closed Today
Lac qui Parle Valley School District
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Lafayette Charter School
School
Closed Today
Lakeview ISD # 2167
School
Closed Today
Laurel Academy Early Learning Center
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Leaf River/White Pine/Elm Tree Academies
School
Closed Today
Leech Lake Tribal College
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Kids Depot Closed
Lighthouse Psychological Services Inc.
Business
All Services Provided by way of Telehealth
All Day Treatment Groups Scheduled for Telehealth Only
Lincoln Hi – Ivanhoe
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Litchfield School District
School
Closed Today
eLearning day
Little Falls Comm. School #482
School
Closed Today
Kids Korner and all actions are cancelled
Living Hope Lutheran School
School
Closed Today
Long Prairie ALC – Freshwater Education District
Closed Today
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Closed Today
Virtual LION Conferences solely (Building Closed)
Lower Sioux Indian Community Head Start and Head Start
School
Closed Today
Lutheran High School – Mayer
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Lynd Public Schools
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
MACCRAY ISD 2180 – Clara City
School
Closed Today
eLearning Day
MSCTC – Fergus Falls Campus
School
Closed Today
MSCTC – Wadena Campus
School
Closed Today
Maple Lake #881 & St. Tim’s Prchl
School
Closed Today
Kidville is closed and all after-school actions are cancelled
Maranatha Christian Academy
School
Closed Today
Closed Today
e-Learning Day
Martin Luther High School – Northrop
School
Delayed 2 hours
McGregor Schools #4
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Melrose Area Public Schools
School
Closed Today
No E-Learning
Milaca Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Mille Lacs County D.A.C.
Civic/Community
Closed Today
Milroy Public Schools
School
Closed Today
ELearning Day
Minneota Public School
School
Closed Today
Digital Learning Day
Minnesota Excellence In Learning Academy
School
Closed Today
Minnesota Math and Science Academy
School
Distance Learning
Minnesota New Country School
School
Closed Today
Mn Valley Lutheran H.S. – New Ulm
School
Closed Today
Montevideo Public Schools ISD 129
School
E-learning day
Morris Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Mountain Lake Christian School
School
Closed Today
Mountain Lake School District
School
Closed Monday
Flexible Learning Day
Mt. Olive Lutheran School – Delano
School
Closed Today
Nashwauk-Keewatin School District
School
Closed Today
Nativity of Mary School – Bloomington
School
Closing at 2:00 PM
New Century Academy – Hutchinson
School
Closed Today
New Discoveries Montessori Academy – Hutchinson
School
Closed Today
No AM Preschool
New Life Academy – Woodbury
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
New London-Spicer Schools
School
Okay-12 Students Distance Learning and PreOkay No School.
New Richmond Schools
School
Closed Today
New York Mills Schools
School
No School Age Child Care
All School Activities, together with Evening Activities are Canceled
North Branch Schools Dist 138
School
Closed Today
North Metro Flex Academy – St. Paul
School
Closed Today
Northern Lights Community School
School
Closed Today
Northfield Head Start Center
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Northland Community Schools ISD118
School
Closed Today
Northway Academy – Alexandria
School
Closed Today
Northway Academy – Baxter
School
Closed Today
Northway Academy – Sartell
School
Closed Today
Northway Academy – St. Cloud Annex
School
Closed Today
Northwest Passage High School
School
Closed Today
No Enrollment Information Meeting Tuesday Night
Nova Classical Academy
School
Closed Today
Ogilvie Public School
School
Closed Today
E-learning Day
Onamia Public Schools ISD 480
School
Closed Today
Ortonville Public Schools
School
E-learning day
E Learning Day No Evening Activities
Osceola Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Child Care Open
Osseo District #279
School
Distance studying day afterschool/eve actions canceled
Pact Charter School
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – E-Learning Day for 7-12 Grade
Paladin Career and Technical High School
School
Closed Today
Parkers Prairie School District
School
e-learning day
Parnassus Preparatory School
School
Closed Today
Partnership Academy
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Pelican Rapids Schools
School
ELearning Day and all actions canceled.
Penny’s Care Learning Center
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Tuesday
Pequot Lakes ISD #186
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day; No Kid Konnection; all actions cancelled
PiM Arts High School
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – No E-Learning Day
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Pillager Area Charter School
School
Closed Today
Closed Today
MS/HS E-Learning Day, No Little Huskies or Fun Stop
Pine River Backus ISD 2174
School
Closed Today
Plum City School Dist.
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Prairie Farm School Dist.
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Prescott School District
School
YMCA care, 4K and St. Joe’s closed
Princeton Public Schools
School
Closed / E-learning day
No actions/leases & no Tiger Club
Productive Alternatives – Hoffmann
Civic/Community
Closed Today
Providence Academy – Plymouth
School
Closed Today
ROCORI Senior Center
Civic/Community
Closed Today
Reach Up Head Start Sites
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Staff don’t report
Red Lake School District #38
School
Delayed 2 hours
Red Wing Head Start Center
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Redeemer Christian Academy – Wayzata
School
Closed Today
Renville County West #2890
School
E-Learning Day
River Falls School Dist.
School
Closed Today
Rochester Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Rocori Area Schools – Cold Spring
School
e-Learning Day
No early childhood or childcare
Royalton Schools ISD #485
School
Closed Today
Preschool, MAP and after college actions are canceled
SAGE Academy Charter School
School
Distance Learning
Saint Ambrose of Woodbury – Early Childhood Education Center
School
Closed Today
Saint Thomas Academy – Mendota Hgts.
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Salem Lutheran – Stillwater
School
Closed Today
Sartell-St. Stephen School District
School
Closed Today
Activities are cancelled
Sauk Centre ISD #743
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Sebeka Area Schools
School
Closed Today
Seven Hills Preparatory Academy
School
Closed Today
Sibley East Schools
School
E Learning Day, No Cub Care or Jr. Wolverines
So. St. Paul Public Schools
School
Okay-12 Flex Learning Day
Preschool and after college actions canceled
Sojourner Truth Academy
School
Closed Today
Somerset School District
School
Closed Today
Spectrum High School
School
No college on campus. E-learning day for college kids.
After college actions choice can be made by midday.
Spring Valley Public Schools, WI
School
Closed Today
No Cardinal Kids Club
Springfield Pub. & Par. Schools
School
Closed Today
Digital Learning Daay
St. Alphonsus Parish School – Brooklyn Center
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – PreOkay- eighth Grade closed
St. Anne – Somerset
School
Closed Today
2/22/2022
St. Charles District #858
School
Closed Today
SACC open 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Cloud District 742
School
Flexible Learning Day for in the present day
Activities are cancelled
St. Croix Falls School Dist.
School
Closed Today
Little Saints Child Care additionally closed
St. Croix River Education District
Closed Today
St. Francis Area Schools
School
Closed Today
St. James Lutheran School – Northrop
School
No morning (half day) preschool in the present day
St. John’s Lutheran – Corcoran
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
St. Pascal Regional Catholic School – St. Paul
School
Closed Today
St. Paul School of Northern Lights
School
Closed Today
Staples ALC – Freshwater Education District
Closed Today
Staples-Motley Schools
School
Closed Today
Step Academy Charter School – St. Paul
School
Closed Today
Stonebridge World School
School
Closed Today
Virtual Conferences Only
Swanville Public Schools
School
Closed Today
Office closed/distance studying and companies
Truman Public Schools
School
E-learning day
Turtle Lake Public Schools – Wis.
School
Closed Today
Twin Cities Academy High School
School
Closed Today
Twin Cities International Elementary School
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
Ubah Medical Academy
School
Closed-Distance Learning
Asynchronous Day
United Christian Academy
School
Closed Today
Unity School District – Balsam Lake
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Upper Mississippi Academy
School
Closed Today
Urban Academy Charter School
School
Closed Today
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
Visitation School – Mendota Heights
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled – childcare closed
Wabasso District 640
School
E-Learning in the present day on 2/22
Waconia Public & Private Schools
School
Kids’ Co is closed, Activities canceled
Wadena ALC – Freshwater Education District
Closed Today
Wadena County DAC
Civic/Community
Closed Today
Closed Tuesday 2-22-22
Wadena Deer Creek School
School
Closed Today
e-Learning Day
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools
School
E Learning Day; all actions cancelled
Washington County Head Start
Preschool/Daycare
Closed Today
Webster School District
School
Closed Today
Evening Activities Canceled
West Central Area Schools
School
E-learning day
Wewinabi Early Education Program
School
Mille Lacs Early Education, All-Districts, Closed: No AM or PM Child Care or Classes
Wheaton Area Schools — District 803
School
Closed Today
Willmar Public ISD 347
School
E-learning day
Wolf Creek Online High School-Chisago Campus
School
Students to work nearly
Woodbury Leadership Academy
School
Closed Today
E-Learning Day
Yellow Medicine East ISD 2190
School
No School. No eLearning.
Zion Lutheran – Cologne
School
Closed Today
Afternoon Activities Canceled
Zion Lutheran School – Mayer
School
Closed Today
Zumbro Educ. Dist. Alternative
School
Delayed 2 hours