Minnesota State Patrol Now Fully Equipped With Body Cameras

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has completed its rollout of body-worn cameras.

According to the state patrol, the company has issued 705 physique cameras and put in automobile digicam techniques in 244 autos.

The statewide rollout of the expertise started in late 2021. The state patrol says the rollout was full each on-time and throughout the projected price range.

“Although we’d like to think every state trooper is perfect, we are human beings just like everyone else. Capturing interactions on body-worn cameras will help hold everyone accountable because they provide a record of what actually occurred between the trooper and the member of the public,” Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, mentioned.

Of the 705 issued physique cameras, 613 went to sworn members of the patrol.

Troopers are projected to document over 3,200 items of video proof – over 616 hours – per day now that the mission is full.