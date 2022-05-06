Minnesota To Host 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota will host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, the governor introduced on Friday.

It’ll be the one largest sporting occasion within the nation that 12 months, projected to convey 115,000 individuals and $70 million to the state.

“More importantly, it’ll showcase these incredible athletes, the work they do, and the idea of inclusiveness in our society,” mentioned Gov. Tim Walz. “Minnesota has always prided ourselves on our health and wellness, but making sure that includes everyone.”

The University of Minnesota would be the host website, offering athletic, medical, and housing areas for the occasion.

The Special Olympics USA Games occur each 4 years: this summer season, it’s set to happen in Orlando and can convey greater than 5,500 athletes and coaches collectively from throughout the U.S. and Caribbean. The seven-day occasion may have 19 Olympic-style staff and particular person sports activities.

“Special Olympics is about so much more than sports. It’s about inclusion. And we’re so proud that Minnesota is a part of the inclusion revolution,” mentioned athlete Jenna Perkins.