Minnesota Weather: After Chilly Start, Temps Will Climb Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s very chilly on the market Wednesday morning, however temperatures will climb all through the day.

Most of the state began off under zero, however excessive temperatures will attain the mid-20s in most components. WCCO’s Katie Steiner stated the warmest a part of the day shall be after the solar goes down.

The Twin Cities ought to attain 22 levels, whereas southwestern Minnesota may heat into the 30s.

Thursday will invert Wednesday’s sample, with the warmest temperatures occurring within the early morning earlier than a daylong drop. While the excessive within the Twin Cities shall be 23, it’ll be within the teenagers for a lot of the day.

We’ll cool off a bit Friday earlier than temperatures bounce again into the mid-20s this weekend. As of now, the following few days look dry.