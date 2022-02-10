Minnesota Weather: Clipper System To Bring More Light Snow Across State

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities shall be again within the 30s Thursday, and one other clipper system will drop mild snow throughout Minnesota.

WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says it is going to be cooler Thursday morning, however anticipate a speedy warmup throughout the day, with the excessive will attain 36 levels within the metro.

A clipper system will arrive Thursday afternoon, bringing a fast burst of snowfall throughout the state, adopted by a rain-snow combine as issues heat up. In the metro, anticipate about an inch, whereas areas north of Interstate 94 may see 2-3 inches. It shall be windy, and the timing stinks with the snow falling throughout the night commute.

Rain showers may transfer in behind the preliminary burst of snow. It stays gentle Thursday evening earlier than a chilly entrance passes early Friday. The wind shall be robust, and the temperatures will fall throughout the day. This will result in an enormous settle down Saturday, which can function a excessive of 12 levels within the metro. Things ought to heat up once more firstly of subsequent week.