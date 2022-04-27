Minnesota Weather: Cool, Dry Wednesday Ahead Before Rains Return

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll get one other day to dry out Wednesday, however extra precipitation is headed our manner.

Wednesday shall be barely hotter than Tuesday, however nonetheless cool, with a excessive of 47 levels within the Twin Cities and a low of 39.

Scattered showers are within the forecast for Thursday, which may have a excessive of 46 and a below-freezing low of 30.

It will attain into the excessive 50s Friday, however that’s nonetheless 5-10 levels under common for this time of 12 months.

Rain showers return this weekend, however with out the specter of something extreme.

Cool temps proceed into subsequent week.