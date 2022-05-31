Minnesota Weather: Cooler, Calm Tuesday After Monday’s Severe Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two rounds of damaging storms on Memorial Day, Minnesota will settle down and get a break from extreme climate for the work week.

A twister watch was in impact for a lot of Minnesota and elements of South Dakota Monday night. For the primary time in a decade, the National Weather Service categorised Monday’s watch as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” in Minnesota as a result of excessive chance for 2 or extra tornados to come back from it.

There have been some unconfirmed tornadoes reported Monday, together with one that struck the small town of Forada, positioned about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm broken an estimated 100 constructions, however fortunately nobody was killed, and there have been no main accidents reported.

As the storm system exits Minnesota, temperatures are dropping. Tuesday’s excessive of 70 levels within the Twin Cities might be about 20-degrees cooler than Monday. It may even be a breezy day, with just a few spotty showers attainable noon.

Temperatures might be within the mid-70s for the remainder of the week. Some remoted showers are attainable Thursday, and it appears like each Saturday and Sunday will characteristic some rainfall.