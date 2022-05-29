Minnesota Weather: First Round Of Severe Thunderstorms Rolls Through Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Back-to-back Next Weather Alerts Days are in retailer for the remainder of the lengthy Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday and Monday will deliver rounds of storms that might generate hail, damaging winds, and remoted tornadoes. However, the vacation weekend received’t be a complete washout, as dry durations will break up the storms.

Good morning! ⛈️ Lots happening, and @LisaMeadowsCBS & I will likely be watching the radar and circumstances intently by at the moment & Monday’s back-to-back Next WX Alert days. Too a lot nuance to cowl in 240 characters, so go to https://t.co/E5PJd7Rtgv for the newest forecast #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/R9BsvMgzfX — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 29, 2022

Additionally, circumstances will proceed to be sizzling and humid by Monday, with daytime highs hitting the higher 80s within the Twin Cities.

The first spherical of storms moved by Sunday morning, hitting southwestern and northwestern Minnesota with heavy rain, hail and powerful winds. The storms weakened as they moved eastward, and had been principally out of the state by 11 a.m.

In northern Minnesota, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties are beneath a extreme thunderstorm warning till 11:30 a.m.

After the primary spherical strikes out, skies will clear, and it’ll be dry for a stretch earlier than scattered showers develop within the afternoon. Those showers will flip to thunderstorms later within the night, after which change into widespread within the in a single day hours.

In addition to sturdy winds, hail and doubtlessly even tornadoes, flooding will likely be a priority with this spherical of storms.

Activity will linger into Monday morning earlier than one other dry stretch. Another wave of extreme climate will arrive Monday night and transfer by the Twin Cities within the in a single day hours.

Things will settle down on Tuesday and keep principally quiet for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will cool all the way down to the low 70s.