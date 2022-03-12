Minnesota Weather: Is This The Last Night Of Subzero Cold?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday night time could possibly be the final stretch of subzero chilly that Minnesotans must endure this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for many of northern and central Minnesota till 9 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills could possibly be as low 35 beneath zero, in a position to trigger frostbite on uncovered pores and skin in as little as 10 minutes.

While the Twin Cities metro is simply outdoors the advisory zone, air temperatures early Saturday morning will likely be beneath zero, in response to WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

“Yes, we are falling below zero, but I have a strong feeling this will be the last time that we do it until next winter,” Shaffer mentioned.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-20s on Saturday, though the typical daytime excessive for this time of 12 months is within the 40s. The afternoon will possible carry snow, as a clipper system is predicted to comb down from Canada, hitting a lot of northern Minnesota.

While the northland is predicted to get round 2 inches of snow, areas in central Minnesota grazed by the system’s edge received’t possible get greater than a dusting. Still, it might make for slick roads Saturday night time.

On Sunday, temperatures look to climb close to 40 levels within the Twin Cities. Although in the course of the day there’ll be partly cloudy skies, fashions present one other small snow system slicing by central Minnesota late Sunday night time.

According to Shaffer, the system might clip the Twin Cities, notably the northern suburbs, probably making for a sloppy and gradual Monday morning commute.

But, it’s spring, and a meltdown is coming.

Temperatures look to be above common for many of subsequent week, with the mercury even hitting 50 levels. With the heat will come vital melting, and it’s doable the Twin Cities will see its snow pack slip away.

“It’s about time,” Shaffer mentioned.