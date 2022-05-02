Minnesota Weather: Monday Kicks Off Dry Stretch With Milder Temps

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Sunday’s rain, the Twin Cities ought to have a dry stretch lasting by means of the week.

Communities close to Interstate 90 might see some precipitation Monday evening into Tuesday, and there shall be some rain probabilities Thursday and Sunday — however a lot of the state will get some dry time this week.

After hitting 52 on Monday, temperatures will flip a lot milder all through the week. It will keep cloudy although Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, the Twin Cities ought to hit the 60s, and temperatures may very well be close to 70 as we head into subsequent weekend.