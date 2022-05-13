Minnesota Weather: More Severe Storms Possible In The Evening, Especially Western Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A robust, dusty line of storms is racing throughout Minnesota, prompting extreme thunderstorm warnings. Much of western and southern Minnesota — together with the Twin Cities metro — is underneath a twister watch till midnight Friday. See the most recent updates under:

UPDATE (9:34 p.m.): The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed {that a} grain bin toppled by excessive winds struck a car, killing a passenger inside Thursday night.

UPDATE (9:10 p.m.): Although the extreme thunderstorm warnings have been dropped within the Twin Cities, the realm remains to be underneath a twister watch till midnight. There are nonetheless doable extreme storms shifting close to Duluth and within the southwestern nook of the state.

Wow; the weakening development of those storms as they bumped into barely extra steady air is exceptional. Severe t-storm warnings for this space have been canceled. NOTE: there’s nonetheless a chilly entrance coming, and storms have fired in SW #MNwx forward of that. Tor watch stays in impact #mnwx pic.twitter.com/dxIdBIdk8G — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 13, 2022

UPDATE (8:55 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brown, Redwood and Yellow Medicine counties in Minnesota till 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE (8:50 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cottonwood, Jackson and Murray counties in Minnesota till 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone counties in Minnesota till 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jackson County in Minnesota till 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE (8:25 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hennepin, Scott and Wright counties till 8:45 p.m., and in Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties till 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE (8:15 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jackson, Murray, Nobles and Rock counties in Minnesota till 9 p.m.

UPDATE (8:11 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties in Minnesota till 9:15 p.m.



UPDATE (7:59 p.m.): The twister warning for Benton and Morrison counties in Minnesota is now prolonged till 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE (7:52 p.m.): A twister warning has been issued for Otter Tail and Wadena counties in Minnesota till 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE (7:47 p.m.): The twister warning for Morrison and Stearns counties in Minnesota is now prolonged till 8 p.m. Benton County can also be included.

A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Benton, Isanti, Mille Lacs and Sherburne counties in Minnesota till 8:45 p.m.

Remember — deal with this extreme t-storm warning as you’ll a twister warning. These storms are racing, and have been producing common wind gusts to 70+ mph. Dont’ fiddle because the storm approaches — search shelter. #mnwx https://t.co/gGHEFfoqHj — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 13, 2022

UPDATE (7:41 p.m.): A twister warning is in impact for Otter Tail County in Minnesota till 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): A twister warning is in impact for Morrison and Stearns counties in Minnesota till 7:45 p.m.

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): A twister warning is in impact for Todd County in Minnesota till 7:45 p.m.

UPDATE (7:22 p.m.): A twister warning was simply issued for elements of Otter Tail and Grant counties in northwestern Minnesota till 8 p.m. The radar-indicated tornadic storm is approaching St. Olaf and Fergus Falls.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Otter Tail, Grant county till 5/12 8:00PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/sQAtM1PkWZ — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, a extreme thunderstorm watch has been expanded to incorporate areas of northern Minnesota, masking the cities of Brainerd, Pine City and Cloquet. The watch is slated to final till midnight.

UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): A twister warning is now in impact for elements of Stearns and Kandiyohi counties in central Minnesota till 7:30 p.m. The radar-indicated tornadic system is shifting towards the city of Spring Hill.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Stearns, Kandiyohi county till 5/12 7:30PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/wUfb5miZeN — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 13, 2022

UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): A twister warning is in place for elements of Richland, Wilkin, Grant, and Otter Tail counties in northwestern Minnesota till 7:20 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Richland, Wilkin, Otter Tail, Grant county till 5/12 7:30PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/afXhNCCbW6 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 13, 2022

Additionally, a extreme thunderstorm warning was simply issued for elements of Benton, Meeker, Stearns and Wright counties in central Minnesota till 8:15 p.m. The storm line will quickly be approaching the western fringe of the Twin Cities metro.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Douglas county till 5/12 7:30PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/8t1imubGQm — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 13, 2022

UPDATE (7:03 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas of Blue Earth, Faribault, Martin, and Watonwan counties in south-central Minnesota.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 8:00PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/S0z44jN3iS — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 13, 2022

UPDATE (6:59 p.m.): Yet one other twister warning has been issued for elements of Pope County till 7:15 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Pope county till 5/12 7:15PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/UCrJeLDFmm — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the twister watch over Minnesota has been expanded to incorporate the Twin Cities metro.

UPDATE (6:55 p.m.): A twister warning was simply issued for elements of Traverse and Roberts counties in west-central Minnesota till 7:15 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Traverse, Roberts county till 5/12 7:15PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nj2LTuReCX — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (6:49 p.m.): Another twister warning has been issued for elements of Kandiyohi and Renville counties in central Minnesota till 7 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Kandiyohi, Renville county till 5/12 7:00PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lkJqjggDZL — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a extreme thunderstorm warning was issued for elements of Grant, Otter Tail, and Wilkin counties in west-central Minnesota till 7:45 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 7:45PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/xFo9oomIeN — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (6:46 p.m.): A twister warning was simply issued for elements of Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, and Swift counties in west-central Minnesota till 7 p.m.

Weather officers say a twister was noticed close to Murdock, roughly 20 miles northwest of Willmar. the storm line is shifting northeast at 80 mph. Those within the space are suggested to take cowl.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Pope, Swift, Stearns, Kandiyohi county till 5/12 7:00PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EWYK1ffjYb — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning was simply issued for elements of Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine counties in southwestern Minnesota till 7 p.m.

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): A twister warning was simply issued for elements of Big Stone and Traverse counties in western Minnesota till 7 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Roberts, Grant, Big Stone, Traverse county till 5/12 7:00PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/pN6qt1A4kX — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

Additionally, a extreme thunderstorm warning was issued for areas of Kandiyohi, Meeker, and Stearns counties in central Minnesota till 7:30 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 7:30PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/4x8kigRaEg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (6:21 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for areas of Cottonwood, Jackson, Lyon, Murray, and Nobles counties till 7 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 7:00PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/gsejAXdcb2 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): A twister warning is in impact of elements of Lac qui Parle and Swift counties till 6:30 p.m. The storm line is rapidly approaching the city of Appleton.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Swift, Lac qui Parle county till 5/12 6:30PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom stage of your own home. More: https://t.co/hcQdTgLVf6 #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/wqhl3sK4uV — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a extreme thunderstorm warning was additionally simply issued for elements of Big Stone and Traverse counties till 7:15 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 7:15PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/aUee2c5KfD — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (6:12 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning was simply issued for elements of Cottonwood and Murray counties in southwestern Minnesota till 6:30 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 7:00PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9I4eXRIW0e — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (6:03 p.m.): A twister warning has been issued for Big Stone County in excessive western Minnesota till 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, a extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for elements of Brown, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine counties in southwestern Minnesota till 7 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 7:00PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9I4eXRIW0e — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for elements of southwestern Minnesota as a fast-moving chilly entrance approaches the state from the Great Plains.

One of the thunderstorm warnings impacts elements of Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties till 6:15 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 6:15PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/CUNwsS2nJe — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

The different impacts areas of Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties till 6:30 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/12 6:30PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/4OO9omCzZ7 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 12, 2022

Forecasters say the primary risk of those fast-moving storms are damaging winds. However, hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes are additionally doable.

The squall line is anticipated to hit western Minnesota at 6 p.m., central Minnesota at 7 p.m. and attain the Twin Cities round 9 p.m.

A line of extreme storms is rapidly shifting by way of jap South Dakota and into western Minnesota. The main risk will likely be widespread damaging winds, however all extreme hazards are doable. Please stay climate conscious this afternoon & night. #MNwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/w3paIqTida — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): A twister watch was simply issued for a big swath of western and central Minnesota. The watch is slated to final till midnight, and it covers an space that stretches from Moorhead within the northwest to Mankato within the south.

Forecasters say that just a few tornadoes are probably Thursday night time. Other threats embody tennis-ball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts as much as 90 mph. Residents within the watch space are cautioned to be climate conscious and to have a security plan in place earlier than the storms roll by way of.

The southwestern nook of Minnesota stays underneath a uncommon “particularly dangerous” thunderstorm warning till 10 p.m. Storms in that space might generate highly effective wind gusts as much as 105 mph.

UPDATE (5:27 p.m.): The Twin Cities set a brand new report excessive temperature for the day — 91 levels.

However, temperatures are nonetheless climbing, so the ultimate determine may very well be a bit larger.

Meanwhile, forecasters say a squall line has developed throughout Nebraska and has already produced a number of wind gusts within the vary of 70-90 mph. This line is shifting rapidly within the path of southeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

Weather officers say this space is a “favorable environment for severe wind gusts.”

UPDATE (5:17 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties in Minnesota till 6 p.m.

The Twin Cities has tied its report for the very best temperature recorded on this present day.

⚠️ DAILY HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORD TIED within the Twin Cities; at 5:16 pm the official temperature reached 90°, which ties the previous report set in 1961. We nonetheless have one other 30-60 minutes whereas temperatures might rise a bit extra. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/eZAkZshUw2 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Nobles and Rock counties in Minnesota till 5:30 p.m.

😳 107 mph wind gust recorded in #SDwx a couple of minutes in the past. Widespread 60-80 mph wind gusts measured elsewhere in SD. This is inbound to #MNwx pic.twitter.com/6CUmXec7EN — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 12, 2022

UPDATE (3:46 p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued a uncommon “Particularly Dangerous Situation” extreme thunderstorm look ahead to a portion of southwestern Minnesota, the place winds might gust over 100 mph Thursday night time.

The watch is about to final till 10 p.m. and covers Minnesota’s southwestern nook, together with the cities of Worthington, Pipestone, Marshall, and Windom. According to forecasters, wind gusts may very well be as sturdy as 105 mph. Aside from damaging winds, different threats embody giant hail and tornadoes.

Residents within the space are suggested to be climate conscious and have a plan in place when extreme storms are shifting in.

⚠️ The @NWSSPC has issued a uncommon ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ (PDS) Severe T-Storm Watch till 10pm for SW #MNwx. PDS watches are issued when the @NWS wants your consideration, as a result of tornadoes and exceptionally sturdy t-storms are doable. pic.twitter.com/ib8C76bLOo — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 12, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is one other Next Weather Alert day as harmful warmth and one other spherical of extreme storms threaten Minnesota.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in impact for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca and St. Louis County till 4 p.m.

MORE: Weather Officials Confirm EF-0 Tornado Touched Down In Coon Rapids Wednesday

Swaths of central and jap Minnesota are additionally underneath a extreme thunderstorm watch by way of 5 p.m. The watch has been issued for Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Ramsey, and Washington counties, in addition to a number of counties in northwestern Wisconsin.

Twitter person Jonnay Tracy shared a video of St. Cloud, exhibiting hail and thunderstorms.

Next Weather Alert: Damaging Winds A Big Threat

A extra lively system is anticipated to reach within the night, particularly after the dinner hours. Western Minnesota is going through a average danger of extreme climate, and a big portion of Minnesota is seeing an enhanced danger. Northern Minnesota and southeastern Minnesota are at a slight danger.

Damaging winds and heavy rain would be the important issues with this spherical of storms, although hail and even tornadoes are additionally doable.

Western Minnesota – from the northern to southern border – is underneath the best danger for tornadoes. The storms will head eastward within the night hours, and the best danger for extreme climate will likely be between 10 p.m. and a couple of a.m. within the Twin Cities.

Straight-line winds might attain 70 mph in elements of western Minnesota within the night — and could also be as excessive as 90 or 100 mph, so residents are suggested to hunt shelter when acceptable.

There can also be the danger of extreme flash flooding, as the bottom is already primed from final night time’s torrential rain. Over the previous 24 hours, some areas in western Minnesota noticed over 4.5 inches of rain, and can get hit once more by downpours on Thursday night time.

Temperatures will soar all through the day Thursday, reaching almost 90 within the Twin Cities. Dew factors can even be excessive as there was a report quantity of moisture within the air on Thursday morning, based on the National Weather Service.

Feeling omitted of the ‘enjoyable’ in southern #MNwx and #WIwx proper now? Don’t “worry;” feels-like temperatures of 90° are nonetheless doable within the metro earlier than the solar units and storms arrive later tonight. pic.twitter.com/PPjCQg0bA1 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 12, 2022

MORE: Check out live radar right here.

After the risk passes, Friday will characteristic decrease humidity and extra sunshine. Temps will cool to the 70s by way of the weekend, and subsequent week will begin out within the 60s.