Minnesota Weather: Saturday’s #Top10WxDay To Be Followed By Light Snow Next Week

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is a #Top10WxDay, because it’ll be one of many nicest weekend days we’ve seen all winter.

It received’t be wind-free, but it surely’ll be sunny with delicate temperatures. High temperatures within the Twin Cities might be round 34 levels, larger than the common 33 for this time of 12 months.

It’ll be within the low-30s for a lot of the state, excluding the northwestern nook close to Fargo and Bemidji.

Then on Sunday, it’ll be a little bit bit cooler, with some clouds mixing in with the solar. It received’t be as breezy although, with winds of round 5 to 10 mph.

Then, heading again to work on Monday, we’ll be proper below the storm freeway, which means it’ll be cloudier with an opportunity for gentle snow north of Interstate 94.

A breeze received’t hold us inside on this #Top10WXDay will it?! Enjoy the quiet, milder weekend as a result of nothing is free 😆; subsequent week will deliver a cloudier sample with (almost) every day Alberta Clippers. No *large* impacts although. @jennifermayerle & I’ll put together you 8-9a #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/gli1HDfIYG — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 26, 2022

On Wednesday, one other clipper system will go on by, which may drop about an inch of snow across the metro.

But the excessive temperatures might be within the 30s all subsequent week. Overall, it’ll be an lively, however low-impact climate week.