Minnesota Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible Up North From Wintry System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sloppy, multi-day spring storm is on observe to hit Minnesota beginning noon Tuesday, with a surge of moisture that would fall as rain, sleet or snow.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that Tuesday will begin off dry and principally cloudy with rain shifting in by the night commute.

Showers will stick round Tuesday night, O’Connor says. The finest probability of a wintry combine nonetheless stays north, though the Twin Cities could have a quick interval of a combination in a single day. We might see some freezing drizzle or freezing rain simply north of the Twin Cities, which might put a glaze on roadways.

Rain and snow are possible within the Twin Cities Wednesday, with some slush potential as some colder air works in.

It will keep breezy by means of Thursday, with temperatures staying beneath common. The storm system ought to transfer by means of by Thursday, leaving Minnesota dry into Friday with our subsequent probability for precipitation potential Friday night time.

Accumulation-wise, a lot of the southern half of the state will see lower than an inch of snow, whereas the northern half will see totals between a half inch and close to 4 inches. The best snow accumulation will come throughout excessive northern Minnesota, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a winter climate watch from 7 p.m. Tuesday by means of 7 p.m. Thursday. The Arrowhead might see as a lot as 6.5 inches by early Thursday.