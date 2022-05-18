Minnesota Weather: Slightly-Warmer Wednesday, Severe Storms Possible On Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday was the ninth-consecutive day that the Twin Cities has had above-average highs. Hopefully you’ve cherished each one, as a result of now we have some cool climate on the way in which.

Wednesday will deliver a mixture of solar and clouds, in addition to barely hotter temperatures. The excessive might be 73 levels within the Twin Cities. A couple of remoted storms may hearth up alongside a passing chilly entrance within the afternoon. There is a marginal threat for storms from the Twin Cities and north.

Thursday is a Next Weather Alert day due to a slight threat of extreme storms within the late afternoon. The excessive might be 71 within the metro.

We’ll calm down into the mid-60s Friday, and keep cool by the weekend.