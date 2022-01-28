Minnesota Weather: Subzero Start For Friday, But A Warmup Is Coming Soon

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After one other frigid January morning, Minnesota will heat a bit as Friday progresses — and carry on warming.

WCCO’s Katie Steiner says Friday’s excessive will high out at 13 levels, and it is going to be a sunny one. That being stated, Friday morning temperatures have been 30 levels under the place they have been yesterday.

It stays dry by way of the weekend, with highs close to common within the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday.

Steiner says temperatures ought to heat up significantly by Monday, when the metro’s excessive will attain into the low 30s.

Some flakes are attainable Tuesday as a system passes and drags in a lot colder air, although it doesn’t seem that any important snow will come from the occasion.

“Then we return back to the arctic air Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Steiner stated. “So with that in mind, enjoy the weekend.”