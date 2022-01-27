Minnesota Weather: Temps Take Another Tumble Thursday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures warmed into the night time Wednesday, however they’ll take one other tumble Thursday.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says just a few remoted flurries are attainable in a single day Thursday. A winter climate advisory might be in impact in northwestern and western Minnesota attributable to blowing snow from robust winds.

Thursday’s excessive of 20 might be reached early within the day, after which the mercury will fall to minus 6 by the late night.

Shaffer says Friday might be cool — with a excessive of 12 and a low of 4 — however we’ll heat to common – 24 levels — for each weekend days.

It will get even hotter to start out subsequent week, with highs of 34 on Monday and 31 on Tuesday. We might see some mild snow Tuesday, with a giant temperature drop off Wednesday.