Minnesota Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

UPDATE (12:53 p.m.) – A twister watch has been issued for elements of northwestern Minnesota, together with Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Red Lake, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin County till 7 p.m.

UPDATE (11 a.m.) – A flash flood warning has been issued for Grand Forks and Polk County till 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for elements of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, and Waseca counties till 8:30 a.m. The storm is heading northeast, and if it holds collectively, might make it to Bloomington and Richfield round 9 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s already been a lot moist and wet this week thus far, however one other system might deliver damaging storms on Saturday, which is why we’re calling a Next Weather Alert day for Saturday.

The potential for some actual rumbles begins on Saturday. The day will probably be a lot hotter and highs will attain into the 70s, and it’ll be fairly humid.

Storms will transfer by means of the Twin Cities metro rapidly till 11 a.m. Then there will probably be a break – although it’ll nonetheless be windy – earlier than the principle spherical of scattered extreme thunderstorms makes its method by means of within the afternoon.

The largest risk for the world comes within the type of doubtlessly damaging hail. There’s additionally a chance for wind gusts exceeding 50 mph within the southwest portion of the state Saturday. Deep within the southwest nook – from Marshall to Worthington – there’s a potential for brush fires to start out.

There’s additionally a flood warning as a consequence of a considerable amount of snow soften in northwestern Minnesota, from Bemidji to Fargo. Also in northern Minnesota, there’s a chance of tornadoes briefly spinning up areas together with Bemidji, Alexandria, and Brainerd.

We’ve issued a 🟥 NEXT WEATHER ALERT throughout #MNwx as we speak–our technique to warn you to high-impact climate forward. We’re waiting for an aft’n/eve. severe-weather risk (damaging 💨 winds, ⛈ hail, and presumably a quick 🌪 twister). @jennifermayerle & I’ll see you at 8am @WCCO #WIwx pic.twitter.com/ArI7lQmFcr — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 23, 2022

By round 10 p.m. on Saturday night, the extreme climate risk will possible expire.

Next Week

Cooler climate arrives Sunday into subsequent week, and the sample stays pretty quiet.

That being stated, there’s nonetheless a probability that the subsequent week brings temperatures largely beneath common for this time of 12 months. Monday’s excessive is seeking to stall out within the low 40s, with in a single day lows early subsequent week hovering round and even beneath freezing.

Those looking for the comforting rays of sunshine may also discover that a lot of subsequent week is trying extra cloudy than not. Once once more, April is breaking hearts in Minnesota.