Minnesota Weather: Tuesday Kicks Off Stretch Of Brutal Cold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are about to fall like a rock in Minnesota.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says it should truly heat up some within the in a single day Tuesday, however winds will begin to ramp up, and the mercury will take a brutal dive.

A wind advisory is in impact in western and southwestern Minnesota till 3 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts of as much as 50 mph in a single day. And there’s a winter climate advisory and a winter storm warning to the northwest.

There gained’t be a lot snow — only one to 2 inches in locations — however the wind will trigger visibility points in addition to blowing and drifting snow.

It will likely be chilly throughout the state this week, with single-digit highs Wednesday and Thursday, with temps falling under zero each nights.

An enormous storm will miss us to the south Tuesday by way of Thursday. There will likely be cities getting over one foot of snow — however not right here.