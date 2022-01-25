Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet one other January chilly snap is underway, in response to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

A high-pressure system is protecting the skies clear over Minnesota, nevertheless it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally chilly air that’s going to stay round for the following couple days.

The complete state might be effectively under zero in a single day, with wind chills making it really feel within the minus double digits in every single place, That’s why the National Weather Service issued wind chill warnings for a lot of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota by means of Wednesday. Feels-like temps might be as chilly as minus 45 levels. Frostbite is feasible in uncovered pores and skin in simply 10 minutes in these situations.

The Twin Cities, southwestern and far of east-central Minnesota are below wind chill advisories, the place it might really feel as chilly as minus 35 levels by Tuesday morning.

The precise air temperature for many of the state Tuesday might be simply above or simply under zero, with the metro solely warming to minus 1. The excessive strain will result in stunning sunshine and comparatively low wind speeds Tuesday. But that gained’t cease temps from bottoming out Wednesday morning, with extra widespread double-digits lows, together with a low of minus 15 within the metro.

The excessive strain will drift to the south all through Tuesday, resulting in a Wednesday warm-up. Highs might be within the excessive teenagers and 20s, with some cities in southwestern Minnesota even warming by 50 levels in a 24-hour interval.

The subsequent shot of snow will hit northern Minnesota in a single day Thursday, with some flurries potential within the metro.

Highs might be within the excessive teenagers and 20s Wednesday by means of Sunday, with Monday’s excessive approaching 30.