Minnesota Weather: Windy Weekend, Warm Temps Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be a windy all through the weekend, however temperatures will heat earlier than a recent spherical of snow makes its manner by way of Minnesota subsequent week.

Saturday began with temps beneath zero for a lot of the state, however sturdy southerly winds can be bringing in milder air. Winds within the northwestern a part of the state will particularly choose up, and will lead to decrease visibility as a result of blowing snow.

High temperatures within the metro will attain 20 levels on Saturday and 42 levels on Sunday – which may grow to be the warmest day of February. Southern Minnesota may attain the 50s.

But the snow begins transferring in on Monday in the course of the morning commute, and can stick round into Tuesday. Strong winds can be an element, but it surely’ll be all snow, with no mixing.

As of Saturday morning it’s much less clear what the precise storm path can be.

After the snowfall, temperatures will drop once more mid-week.