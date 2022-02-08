Minnesota Weather: Winter Warm-Up Begins Tuesday; Precipitation Possible

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get prepared for temperatures you haven’t felt in weeks on Tuesday.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor mentioned many elements of the state, together with the Twin Cities, will hit 40 levels.

Precipitation will transfer in from the north and west — sprinkles or flurries are attainable within the afternoon and night. Overnight, into Wednesday a wintry combine might hit the metro.

Wednesday will hit its excessive temp within the mid-30s early within the day, then temperatures will drop to the mid-20s by night.

Thursday and Friday can even see highs within the mid-30s, and a wintry combine is once more attainable later within the week.