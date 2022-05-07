Minnesota Wins Bid to Host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will happen in Minnesota, bringing collectively athletes, coaches and followers who will showcase inclusion, competitors and unify the world by way of sport. In June 2026, the Twin Cities will host as many as 4,000 athletes, 10,000 volunteers, 1,500 coaches and 75,000 followers from all 50 states, components of Canada and the Caribbean.

Much like different large-scale sporting occasions, a aggressive bid course of was carried out to pick out a number web site that has the infrastructure, sources and energetic group help wanted to function a profitable Games. After a year-long bid course of, the announcement that Minnesota has been awarded the bid got here at a press convention on May 6, 2022.

The Games might be comprised of 15 Olympic-type workforce and particular person sports activities, in addition to 5 demonstration sports activities. Sport competitors might be hosted on the University of Minnesota and extra world-class venues all through the Twin Cities. “We are thrilled to welcome the Special Olympics athletes and their families to our world-class University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus in June of 2026,” stated President Joan Gabel, Honorary Co-Chair for the 2026 USA Games. “Our university shares the same goals of the Games in transforming lives through inclusion and celebrating each person’s greatest ability.”

Special Olympics serves because the world’s largest sports activities group empowering folks with mental disabilities, and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will mark the biggest sporting occasion within the US that yr. Historically, the Games have generated over $70 million {dollars} of financial affect for his or her host metropolis.

UnitedHealth Group is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. The healthcare powerhouse, which incorporates UnitedHealthcare and Optum, has been a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Minnesota and is dedicated to serving to folks dwell more healthy lives, rising entry to care and eradicating well being disparities for all. UnitedHealth Group will play a key position in making the Games successful and by leaving a long-lasting affect on inclusive well being in Minnesota.

Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, will serve alongside Joan Gabel as Honorary Co-Chair for the Games.

“On behalf of the more than 340,000 employees from UnitedHealth Group, we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the 2026 USA Games right here in our hometown,” Thompson stated. “We have a long history with Special Olympics and support the Games’ vision of inclusion. We look forward to seeing everyone out in the community supporting these athletes as they pursue their goals at the highest levels of competition.”

Christine Sovereign, senior managing director and Minneapolis workplace managing director of Accenture, would be the CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, serving as a loaned govt from the corporate. Sovereign is a former Special Olympics Minnesota board member and an energetic volunteer for the group.

In addition, Special Olympics board member and UnitedHealth Group govt Adam Hjerpe will function the Board Chair for the Games. Joining Hjerpe on the Executive Board might be Dave Dorn, CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota and Wendy Williams Blackshaw, CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events.

To keep updated on the 2026 USA Games or to get entangled regionally, please go to Special Olympics Minnesota’s web site at somn.org and observe the group on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTookay.