Minnesotan Jimmy Hill Killed In Ukraine Amid Russia’s Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota native has been killed in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, in accordance with his household and mates.

The news outlet Ukrainian Public Broadcaster News reported that on Thursday morning, Russian troops fired at civilians who have been on the road in a residential district in Chernihiv, which is north of Kyiv. Satellite photographs present the devastation in that metropolis after heavy shelling the previous couple of days.

A witness of the shelling advised the information outlet that the residents have been standing in line for water earlier than the shelling. The actual variety of these killed within the shelling has not been confirmed, however amongst them was a U.S. citizen, which police within the space mentioned was a Minnesota native who was born in 1954. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also confirmed that an American had been killed.

The sufferer’s sister, Katya Hill, identified him Thursday as 68-year-old James “Jimmy” Whitney Hill. She says he was killed whereas standing in line for bread, and that police discovered his physique on the street. She says her household doesn’t know in the event that they’ll ever see him once more.

“We don’t know where my brother’s body is,” Hill mentioned. “The hardest thing that we’re gonna have to go through is not having that kind of closure.”

Karin Moseley mentioned goodbye to her longtime good friend final week over Messenger.

“I knew I had to say goodbye. I knew if I didn’t I might not have a chance,” Moseley mentioned.

She says he was trapped in a hospital, there to assist his Ukrainian companion and her long-term battle with a number of sclerosis.

“And Jimmy replied to me, ‘Let’s hope we meet again. No man is guaranteed tomorrow,’” Moseley mentioned.

Paul Anderson was one among Hill’s classmates from Mahtomedi High School.

“It’s a shock to everybody who knew him. It’s disbelief. It’s like how did this happen? How could this happen to a kid from Mahtomedi,” Anderson mentioned. “The worse-case scenario happened.”

Hill documented his last days on social media, saying there was intense bombing, little meals and no means out.

“It sounded like his conditions were really desperate near the end,” Anderson mentioned.

“He let me know how the bombing was, how far away it was,” Moseley mentioned. “He let me know how [his partner] Irena was.”

Moseley’s understanding from Hill was that he volunteered to duck out of the hospital for meals or water for others trapped inside.

“The more someone needs help, the more likely Jimmy was gonna help you,” she mentioned.

And that didn’t shock Anderson.

“I can imagine Jimmy doing something like that. That’s the kind of guy he was,” Anderson mentioned.

“He wanted the world a better place, and he made it a better place,” Moseley mentioned.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who recently visited Poland to see the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis first-hand, launched this assertion Thursday night time concerning Hill’s loss of life:

This is a tragedy. My deepest sympathies exit to Jim’s household and family members. This utterly mindless, unprovoked invasion has taken one other harmless life, and this hits so near house. Jim’s mates in Minnesota have described Jim as a dreamer and a helper — a superb individual gone too quickly. I share of their heartbreak.