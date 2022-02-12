Minnesota’s Rollercoaster Weather And What It Means For Spring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s chilly now and about to get colder. Temperatures have dropped all through the day Friday and that has led to icy situations throughout a lot of the state.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there have been 90 crashes between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday. Parts of northern and west-central Minnesota have even seen blizzard-like situations. Ottertail and Clay counties noticed a variety of autos go off the highway and journey was not advisable.

READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: MnDOT Closes Highways Amid Blizzard Conditions In NW Minnesota

This comes simply days after a lot of the state noticed temperatures attain the 40s. John Lauritsen reveals us why we’re seeing this roller-coaster climate and what it means for spring.

“I was happy to walk outside on Tuesday. Not so happy with this weather right now though,” stated Gail Rainville of Minnetonka.

It’s a sight you’ll see a number of occasions all through a Minnesota winter. Crashes and spin-outs, together with jack-knifed semis and autos within the ditch. That’s how Friday morning was throughout a lot of the state. A piece of Interstate 94 was even closed between Moorhead and Fergus Falls.

“It didn’t take long for everything to ice up if it wasn’t chemically treated,” stated Mike Griesinger.

Griesinger is with the National Weather Service. Like most of us, he loved a faux spring earlier this week when temperatures reached the 40s. But right here we’re inching in direction of subzero chilly, but once more. It’s been an odd up and down sample and Griesinger has a reputation for it.

“I would summarize it as a typical La Niña winter,” Griesinger stated.

READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: Another Arctic Blast Is On The Way

He stated La Niña winters occur a pair occasions a decade. They’re pushed by a ridge of excessive strain over the Pacific Ocean that stretches east.

“Those times it pushed east we got into that Pacific air, those really mild temperatures. We had one good thaw in January where that happened. Once that retreats back west it opens up the Northwest flow and the Arctic,” Griesinger stated.

That’s led to inconsistent precipitation all through the season.

Coming off one of many first drought years on file, there are questions on what this winter’s snowfall may imply for spring.

This La Niña winter has led to above common snowfall up north, common snowfall within the central a part of the state, and beneath common snow within the southeast. More snow may imply higher soil moisture within the spring. But extra precipitation between now and April will likely be key.

“You are always most susceptible to drought when you are coming out of drought. Because you have those long term deficits baked into the system,” Griesinger stated. “We are still in a bit of a drought pattern.”

MORE NEWS: Why Have There Been So Many Temperature Swings This Season?

Greisinger stated that rains late final summer season and fall helped get issues considerably again to regular. But the state will want extra snow this winter or much more rain this spring to get again on monitor.