Minor Fire Detected Onboard Indian Navy’s Warship INS Trikand: Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

An incident of minor hearth was detected onboard INS Trikand on Tuesday night, stated a Navy assertion.

No harm has been reported in the course of the incident, added the assertion.

Alert watchkeepers within the equipment compartment activated the personalized hearth preventing system to douse the hearth expeditiously, in response to the assertion.

All techniques of the ship have been reactivated and the basis reason for the hearth is being ascertained, as per the assertion.